Better late than never, Fenland Council get round to sending congratulatory letter to Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill three months after it was promised

Jordan Gill took only three rounds to secure the vacant WBA international featherweight title in a decisive victory tonight over Emmanuel Dominguez. The Chatteris boxer was cheered on by home supporters during the title fight at Peterborough Arena. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

Boxer Jordan Gill received a congratulatory letter from Fenland District Council ahead of his WBA triumph at Peterborough – three months after it was agreed and promised.

Ten days ago the council’s portfolio holder for leisure and young people admitted it was an “oversight” that the letter had not been sent last November when he agreed to it.

But all that was put right last week when Councillor Mark Buckton expressed the sentiments of Fenland’s 100,000 population by sending the letter to the Chatteris pugilist.

Cllr Buckton wrote: “At a recent Fenland Council meeting a colleague highlighted your incredible success and felt that the council should offer formal congratulations and recognition to someone from Fenland who is doing so well.

“I hear that you have used the Chatteris Freedom Leisure centre in the past and I hope that this was helpful with your training.

“I am pleased to hear that Freedom has pictures of you up in reception inspiring other people from the local area as they use the gym and studio.”

Cllr Buckton added: “I wish you the very best of luck in your forthcoming bout on Saturday evening (that Jordan won).

“You are an inspiration to so many young people in Fenland with your success and it is great to hear that someone from our district is doing so well on the world stage.

“It is also heart-warming to hear that you visit local boxing clubs around Chatteris and this must really help motivate people to train hard and try and achieve what you have in your sport.

“You are a true inspiration – best of luck on Saturday.”

Earlier Cllr Buckton had said it was ‘an oversight’ he had forgotten to send the congratulatory letter.

Cllr Buckton agreed at last November’s council he would send the letter when invited to do so by Cllr Steve Garrett.

However three months later Cllr Buckton admitted he had failed to send the letter.

“I have to confess that was an oversight, I will make sure that is done,” Cllr Buckton told his council colleague.

Cllr Garrett, who once held the leisure portfolio, praised the efforts of Jordan, now widely regarded as one of Britain’s hottest prospects to become a world champion.

“I ask for members to join me in congratulating Jordan Gill, now ranked 15th in the world,” said Cllr Garrett.

He turned to Cllr Buckton: “Did you send a letter to Jordan?” he asked.

Cllr Buckton said he was “very disappointed that the portfolio for sport has just dismissed it. I can’t believe that. That boy Jordan Gill of Chatteris has done exceptionally well.

“I ask that ask that everybody joins with me in congratulating Jordan and that the portfolio holder will write a letter”.

He appealed to council chairman Kay Mayor “to make sure that letter is written”.

Council leader Chris Seaton said: “Thank you Councillor Garrett, I have noted what you said. It is frustrating.”

Cllr Will Sutton felt a letter to Jordan was well deserved.

“Jordan is doing very well as a professional and I agree with Steve this council should send a letter.”