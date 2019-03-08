Council 'enforcers' set to move in to remove caravans - and their occupants- from riverside home at Bedlam Bridge near March
PUBLISHED: 11:22 25 July 2019
Archant
Twelve years after a 'hit squad' of enforcers hired by Fenland Council removed a man from his home at Bedlam Bridge (they burnt it down) a bid is under way to remove others from the same site.
A handful of caravans have popped up at the bridge on the outskirts of March on the piece of land owned by John Gawthorp. He claimed he had verbal planning consent for the home but after a lengthy battle the council won the day and had both him and his elderly wife removed.
Ironically it is the same continued enforcement on the piece of land that the council hopes will allow a speedy resolution to getting the current occupants off their riverside temporary home.
You may also want to watch:
Two years ago Darren Cunningham said he had bought the parcel of land and planned to set up an aquaponics business there - a process which uses the waste from farmed fish to grow plant.
But as he was handing out flyers about his enterprise to passers by he quickly came under the scrutiny of council planning officers who want to know his future plans for the Upwell Road site.
His business enterprise was short lived.
The caravans that arrived at the weekend are thought to be the same ones that had earlier been removed from a site in Creek Road, March.