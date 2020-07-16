Second round of COVID-19 business grants - worth thousands of pounds - opens for applications

Grants worth thousands of pounds are available from Fenland District Council to help more businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis – but you’ve only got until July 27 to submit your application. Cllr Chris Boden alongside other members at Fenland District Council are processing the Government grants to support businesses. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT Archant

Grants worth thousands of pounds are available from Fenland District Council to help more businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis – but you’ve only got until July 27 to submit your application.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council is inviting small and micro businesses which missed out on previous premises-based funding and the first phase of the council’s discretionary fund to apply for funding.

Once applications have been assessed, successful type 1 applicants will receive a grant payment of £5,000.

Any remaining funds will be split equally between successful type 2 and 3 applicants, with grants calculated based on the amount of funding available.

The second round of discretionary grant fund registration is now open for applicants which meet the basic eligibility criteria and fall within one of the following three types of businesses:

Type 1: Small businesses in shared offices or other flexible commercial workspaces. This applies only to small businesses that occupy space within larger business units, office parks or incubation units and which do not have their own business rates

Type 2: church halls, community halls and similar premises ordinarily let out to the community and the general public for meetings and events, providing they are a) not ordinarily used as places of worship and b) are not owned by a precepting authority

Type 3: Any business operating from residential or commercial premises that have experienced a significant fall in revenue

The application window closes at 9am on Monday July 27. An online application form and full details of the eligibility criteria is available at: www.fenland.gov.uk/discretionarybusinessgrants.

No grants will be paid until after the application period has closed.

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council and portfolio holder for finance, said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to offer a second round of discretionary grant funding to try and help small businesses which haven’t been eligible for Government funding allocations so far.

“We want to support our local businesses as much as we possibly can and will consider all applications carefully.

“However, we have only been given two weeks to process them so I’d encourage any businesses who think they may be eligible to apply now. We must receive all applications by Monday, July 27.”

Businesses which have received funding from the small business grant fund, the retail, hospitality and leisure grant fund or the first round of the council’s discretionary grant fund are not eligible to apply.

Businesses which have received funding through the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention (furlough) Scheme or the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, or accessed the Government’s coronavirus loan or deferral schemes, are eligible to apply.

Any businesses requiring help to complete their application form or have queries regarding the discretionary grant, should contact the council via discretionarybusinessgrants@fenland.gov.uk or 01354 654321.