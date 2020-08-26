Advanced search

Fenland dance school announces its permanent closure

PUBLISHED: 09:17 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 26 August 2020

One of numerous archive photos taken by the Cambs Times over the years of The Vera Frances School of Dance school. This one shows rehearsals at the Neale-Wade Community College. Picture' BRIAN PURDY

One of numerous archive photos taken by the Cambs Times over the years of The Vera Frances School of Dance school. This one shows rehearsals at the Neale-Wade Community College. Picture' BRIAN PURDY

Archant

A dance school which has been part of March for over 65 years has closed.

The Vera Frances School of Dance, which held dance classes at St Mary’s Church Hall, March, announced the closure on its Facebook page.

“It is with much sadness that we must inform you that, due to the continuing effects of the Covid pandemic and the need to look after Miss Frances, we have been forced to take the very hard decision to close the school permanently.”

The post explained that the school needed to be completely restructured to comply with the safety measures set out by the government and relevant dancing governing bodies.

“... we have neither the time nor financial resources to implement everything that is required” it said.

The Vera Frances School of Dance first opened in London in 1947 following Miss Frances’ seven-year career as a child actress. In 1953, the school moved to East Anglia and opened in March.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,250, family pay tribute to ‘kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’ killed on Fen road

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,250, family pay tribute to ‘kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’ killed on Fen road

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,200, family pays tribute to crash victim Stephanie Rivers - ‘a kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’

Her family has paid tribute to Stephanie Rivers who died in a collision on the A141. A petition for speed cameras along the road has already passed 1,200 signatures. Picture; FAMILY

Virtual ‘Blue Light Race’ by Cambs emergency services raises £3,000 for academy

The Blue Light Race raised almost £3,000 for Meadowgate Academy – bringing them one step closer to a new minibus. Picture: Cambs Cops

Mum pays tribute to daughter who died in road collision

Stephanie Rivers died in a head-on collision on the A141 near Warboys on August 20.

Fenland dance school announces its permanent closure

One of numerous archive photos taken by the Cambs Times over the years of The Vera Frances School of Dance school. This one shows rehearsals at the Neale-Wade Community College. Picture' BRIAN PURDY

March Town can reflect on good season even if play-off aims are missed, says captain

March Town first-team captain Andy Wright believes his side would have had a good season even if they miss out on the top four. Picture: DAN MASON