Town & Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2010

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION Proposed development: Land North West of Orlando, Old Dairy Yard, Manea, Cambridgeshire.

Proposed development: Land North West of Orlando, Old Dairy Yard, Manea, Cambridgeshire. I give notice that Mr & Mrs Savage are applying to Fenland District Council for the planning permission for 3 bedroom bungalow and road improvements.

Any owner* or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to Fenland District Council, County Road, March, PE15 8NQ by 15th March 2020. In the event that an appeal is made against a decision of the Council to refuse to grant planning permission for the proposed development, and that appeal then proceeds by way of the expedited procedure under the written representations procedure, any representations made by the owner* or tenant** to the Council about this application will be passed to the Secretary of State and there will be no opportunity to make further representations. Any owner or tenant wishing to make representations should do so at the earliest opportunity.

*Owner means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

**Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed Morton & Hall Consulting Ltd

Dated 17.2.2020

On behalf of Mr & Mrs Savage