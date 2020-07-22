Council awarded gold standard for customer delivery

Councillor Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council and Cabinet member responsible for performance management. Picture: FDC Archant

Fenland District Council has been recognised again for a prestigious accreditation issued by the Cabinet Office.

The Customer Service Excellence Standard gauges how well public, private-sector and voluntary bodies are delivering services for customers.

Independent assessor Neil Potentier found Fenland District Council continued to meet the gold standard, and particularly praised its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Chris Boden, council leader and the Cabinet member responsible for performance management said: “Fenland is one of the few councils that has consistently achieved this rigorous standard for all of its services, both customer facing and internal, not just individual ones.”

In his final report, Mr Potentier said: “It is also clearly apparent that Fenland managed the COVID-19 situation extremely well.”

The assessment was carried out remotely in June.