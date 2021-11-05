Getting It Sorted recycling volunteers launch the new online recycling course during a Vertical Garden recycling bottles workshop with Blackfield Creatives at Wisbech Park. - Credit: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire residents wanting to help make a difference can now enrol on a free online recycling course.

Fenland District Council’s Getting It Sorted volunteers have created ‘an introduction to recycling’ course with adult learning service, Cambridgeshire Skills and Cambridgeshire’s recycling partners RECAP.

The interactive course features activities created by the volunteers and content they filmed during lockdown.

It is ideal for anyone who wants to know more about recycling and the impact it can have, and also for anyone who wants to help others to recycle better too.

The course was officially launched at Wisbech Park during a vertical garden recycling bottles workshop with Blackfield Creatives, attended by Getting It Sorted volunteers and Cambridgeshire Skills.

Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “One small thing we can all do to lead greener, more sustainable lifestyles is to recycle more of the right things, more often.

"It can be confusing knowing what can and can’t be recycled though, so this new course is a great way for people across the whole of Cambridgeshire to improve their knowledge and confidence.

“You can also find out more about the benefits of 'reduce, reuse, recycle' and the impact you can make as an individual, whether you want to develop your own recycling skills or support others too.”

For more details about the course, and to enrol, call Cambridgeshire Skills on 01353 613013 or visit: www.cambsals.co.uk/courses and search ‘Introduction to Recycling’.

Or visit www.fenland.gov.uk/volunteers