Fenland District Council launch investigation after 'fake' taxi driver claims in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 17:05 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 13 January 2020

Fenland Council has launched a taxi safety campaign, encouraging people to only use taxis licensed by the local authority

Fenland Council has launched a taxi safety campaign, encouraging people to only use taxis licensed by the local authority

Fenland District Council has launched an investigation after claims on social media of an illegal taxi picking up passengers in Wisbech.

The authority is warning people of the dangers of 'fake' taxis following reports of an unlicensed taxi driver in the area and has released its top ten #TaxiSafe tips.

Cllr Sam Clark, portfolio holder responsible for licensing, said: "We are working with police to actively look for the vehicle and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

"If you get into an unlicensed vehicle you are taking big risks with your personal safety.

"They are breaking the law and could face being arrested, going to court, getting fined and receiving points on their license.

"In Fenland, only hackney carriages are allowed to pick up from a rank or be flagged down. They have a white licence plate on the rear and a roof light with the word TAXI on them."

The tips include:

- booking a private hire journey by phone or in a taxi office;

- checking the driver's photo ID and if the driver is unable to do this, do not get in the vehicle;

- using a licensed hackney carriage or licensed private hire vehicle;

- let a third party know the details of your journey;

- never approaching or accepting a journey from a private hire driver off the street;

- making sure the driver can confirm your name and destination when your booked private hire arrives;

- always sitting in the back behind the driver;

- checking that the vehicle has a rear licence plate and an internal licence plate, taking note or a photo of the licence number; a driver will notmind you doing this for your peace of mind, but if the driver decides to challenge you, refuse to travel with them;

- never sharing a taxi with a stranger

- considering to call a family member and ask them to pick you up if you are drunk.

Anyone who suspects an unlicensed taxi driver is advised to contact the council's licensing team on 01354 654321 or email licensing@fenland.gov.uk. To view the full list of tips, visit https://www.fenland.gov.uk/.

