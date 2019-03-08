Fenland District Council: Election results ward by ward

The Fenland local elections 2019 at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech on Friday, May 3. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

Here's a full list of the results from the Fenland District Council local elections held last Thursday.

The Fenland local elections 2019 at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech on Friday, May 3. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Benwick, Coates and Eastrea Ward

Miscandlon, Alex (Con) 395*

Wicks, Bob (Ind) 381*

Costello Graham (Con) 372

Goldspink, Maria (Ind) 291

Goldspink, Stephen (Ind) 274

Elm and Christchurch Ward

Sutton, Will (Ind) 451*

Tanfield, Michelle (Ind) 444*

Webb, Phil (Con) 291

Wheeler, Pete (Con) 282

Bunting, Victoria (Green) 213

Kirkgate Ward

Patrick, David (Ind) 230*

Tibbs, Garry (Con) 179

Lattersey Ward

Bristow, Alan (Con) 407*

Hibbert, Jes (Lab) 207

Manea Ward

Marks, Charlie (Ind) 404*

Kujat, Emma (Con) 258

White, Robert (Green) 84

March East Ward

Clark, John (Con) 581*

Purser, Mark (Con) 520*

Yeulett, Fred (Ind) 514*

Pugh, Andrew (Ind) 485

Jack, Raymond (Con) 483

Crawford, Andrew (Green) 408

Field, Martin (Lab) 403

Bultitude, Katharine (Lab) 400

March North Ward

Cornwell, Mike (Ind) 524*

Count, Steve (Con) 471*

Court, Stephen (Lib Dem) 365

French, Kim (Con) 449*

Ibbotson, Silke (Lib Dem) 295

Johnson, Ruth (Green) 389

Thompson, Peter (Con) 379

March West Ward

French, Jan (Con) 847*

Owen, Kit (Con) 510

Routledge, Matthew (Lab) 369

Skoulding, Rob (Con) 1,008*

Wilkes, Simon (Green) 524*

Octavia Hill Ward

Freeman, Peter (Ind) 420

Hoy, Samantha (Con) 639*

Payne, Clayton (Lab) 175

Wallwork, Susan (Con) 487*

Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary Ward

Bligh, Sarah (Lib Dem) 722*

Booth, Gavin (Lib Dem) 815*

Drinkwater, Rita (Con) 350

Rogers, Dean (Con) 268

Peckover Ward

Meekins, Nick (Ind) 292*

Oliver, David (Con) 218

Roman Bank Ward

Clark, Samantha (Con) 927*

Cutler, Diane (Lib Dem) 465

Humphrey, Michael (Con) 859*

Seaton, Chris (Con) 794*

Slade Lode Ward

Divine, Daniel (Ind) 248*

Newell, Florence (Con) 165

Waterlees Village Ward

Balsevics, Aigars (Con) 384

Maul, Andy (Ind) 440*

Pearson, Ray (Ind) 266

Rackley, Billy (Con) 449*