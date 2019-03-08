Advanced search

Fenland District Council: Election results ward by ward

PUBLISHED: 11:25 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 08 May 2019

The Fenland local elections 2019 at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech on Friday, May 3. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Here's a full list of the results from the Fenland District Council local elections held last Thursday.

Benwick, Coates and Eastrea Ward

Miscandlon, Alex (Con) 395*

Wicks, Bob (Ind) 381*

Costello Graham (Con) 372

Goldspink, Maria (Ind) 291

Goldspink, Stephen (Ind) 274

Elm and Christchurch Ward

Sutton, Will (Ind) 451*

Tanfield, Michelle (Ind) 444*

Webb, Phil (Con) 291

Wheeler, Pete (Con) 282

Bunting, Victoria (Green) 213

Kirkgate Ward

Patrick, David (Ind) 230*

Tibbs, Garry (Con) 179

Lattersey Ward

Bristow, Alan (Con) 407*

Hibbert, Jes (Lab) 207

Manea Ward

Marks, Charlie (Ind) 404*

Kujat, Emma (Con) 258

White, Robert (Green) 84

March East Ward

Clark, John (Con) 581*

Purser, Mark (Con) 520*

Yeulett, Fred (Ind) 514*

Pugh, Andrew (Ind) 485

Jack, Raymond (Con) 483

Crawford, Andrew (Green) 408

Field, Martin (Lab) 403

Bultitude, Katharine (Lab) 400

March North Ward

Cornwell, Mike (Ind) 524*

Count, Steve (Con) 471*

Court, Stephen (Lib Dem) 365

French, Kim (Con) 449*

Ibbotson, Silke (Lib Dem) 295

Johnson, Ruth (Green) 389

Thompson, Peter (Con) 379

March West Ward

French, Jan (Con) 847*

Owen, Kit (Con) 510

Routledge, Matthew (Lab) 369

Skoulding, Rob (Con) 1,008*

Wilkes, Simon (Green) 524*

Octavia Hill Ward

Freeman, Peter (Ind) 420

Hoy, Samantha (Con) 639*

Payne, Clayton (Lab) 175

Wallwork, Susan (Con) 487*

Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary Ward

Bligh, Sarah (Lib Dem) 722*

Booth, Gavin (Lib Dem) 815*

Drinkwater, Rita (Con) 350

Rogers, Dean (Con) 268

Peckover Ward

Meekins, Nick (Ind) 292*

Oliver, David (Con) 218

Roman Bank Ward

Clark, Samantha (Con) 927*

Cutler, Diane (Lib Dem) 465

Humphrey, Michael (Con) 859*

Seaton, Chris (Con) 794*

Slade Lode Ward

Divine, Daniel (Ind) 248*

Newell, Florence (Con) 165

Waterlees Village Ward

Balsevics, Aigars (Con) 384

Maul, Andy (Ind) 440*

Pearson, Ray (Ind) 266

Rackley, Billy (Con) 449*

