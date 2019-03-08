Fenland District Council: Election results ward by ward
PUBLISHED: 11:25 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 08 May 2019
Archant
Here's a full list of the results from the Fenland District Council local elections held last Thursday.
Benwick, Coates and Eastrea Ward
Miscandlon, Alex (Con) 395*
Wicks, Bob (Ind) 381*
Costello Graham (Con) 372
Goldspink, Maria (Ind) 291
Goldspink, Stephen (Ind) 274
Elm and Christchurch Ward
Sutton, Will (Ind) 451*
Tanfield, Michelle (Ind) 444*
Webb, Phil (Con) 291
Wheeler, Pete (Con) 282
Bunting, Victoria (Green) 213
Kirkgate Ward
Patrick, David (Ind) 230*
Tibbs, Garry (Con) 179
Lattersey Ward
Bristow, Alan (Con) 407*
Hibbert, Jes (Lab) 207
Manea Ward
Marks, Charlie (Ind) 404*
Kujat, Emma (Con) 258
White, Robert (Green) 84
March East Ward
Clark, John (Con) 581*
Purser, Mark (Con) 520*
Yeulett, Fred (Ind) 514*
Pugh, Andrew (Ind) 485
Jack, Raymond (Con) 483
Crawford, Andrew (Green) 408
Field, Martin (Lab) 403
Bultitude, Katharine (Lab) 400
March North Ward
Cornwell, Mike (Ind) 524*
Count, Steve (Con) 471*
Court, Stephen (Lib Dem) 365
French, Kim (Con) 449*
Ibbotson, Silke (Lib Dem) 295
Johnson, Ruth (Green) 389
Thompson, Peter (Con) 379
March West Ward
French, Jan (Con) 847*
Owen, Kit (Con) 510
Routledge, Matthew (Lab) 369
Skoulding, Rob (Con) 1,008*
Wilkes, Simon (Green) 524*
Octavia Hill Ward
Freeman, Peter (Ind) 420
Hoy, Samantha (Con) 639*
Payne, Clayton (Lab) 175
Wallwork, Susan (Con) 487*
Parson Drove and Wisbech St Mary Ward
Bligh, Sarah (Lib Dem) 722*
Booth, Gavin (Lib Dem) 815*
Drinkwater, Rita (Con) 350
Rogers, Dean (Con) 268
Peckover Ward
Meekins, Nick (Ind) 292*
Oliver, David (Con) 218
Roman Bank Ward
Clark, Samantha (Con) 927*
Cutler, Diane (Lib Dem) 465
Humphrey, Michael (Con) 859*
Seaton, Chris (Con) 794*
Slade Lode Ward
Divine, Daniel (Ind) 248*
Newell, Florence (Con) 165
Waterlees Village Ward
Balsevics, Aigars (Con) 384
Maul, Andy (Ind) 440*
Pearson, Ray (Ind) 266
Rackley, Billy (Con) 449*