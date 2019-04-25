Warning after scammers pose as Fenland District Council representatives in bid to steal Cambridgeshire residents' money

Residents in Cambridgeshire are being told to be vigilant after scammers have been reported posing as Fenland District Council officials.

The cold callers have been contacting people in Fenland, claiming that they have been overpaying their council tax and are due an immediate refund.

The alleged con artists then ask for bank details over the phone so that they can process and arrange the refund to be wired into their account.

A district council spokesman said: “We are reminding people that we will write to you directly if your council tax account is in credit.”

The telltale signs that you are being contacted by a scammer are if the person is asking you to pay a fee, asking for your bank details or your card pin number.

The spokesman added: “Someone may telephone you, email you, text you, message you, or appear at your door.

“They will claim that you are owed a refund or that they can reduce your council tax bill as you are in the wrong council tax band.

“The callers may claim to be from the council or the Valuation Office Agency and they may use a number of tactics to get you to part with your money.”

If you think your council tax account is in credit or that you are due a council tax refund you can check your account online (if registered).

Alternatively, you should contact the Fenland District Council tax department by calling 01354 654321, or emailing: info@fenland.gov.uk