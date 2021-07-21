Gallery

Published: 5:37 PM July 21, 2021 Updated: 5:38 PM July 21, 2021

Fenland and East Cambridgeshire boast an abundance of pretty villages, but here is a list of seven beautiful must-visit locations.

1. Doddington

Field End Water holiday park in Doddington - Credit: Field End Water

Located halfway between Fenland towns Chatteris and March, this quiet and peaceful village has plenty of picturesque walking routes and its own horticultural society.

As well as two pubs (The Three Tuns and The George, both with sizable beer gardens), there' also several shops, one school, two independent garden centres, a holiday park and a fish and chip shop.

2. Isleham

Black Drove and Station Road Farm at IslehamBlack Drove and Station Road Farm at Isleham - Credit: ARCHANT

With a population of 2,300, this small village and civil parish is located just eight miles from Ely and six from Newmarket.

You may also want to watch:

As well as three pubs, three churches, four shops and one school, the rural fenland village and civil parish has its own community centre, cricket and football pitches and a skate park.

3. Little Downham

The lodges and lakes of Head Fen Country Retreat in Little Downham offer a peaceful and picturesque slice of paradise in the Cambridgeshire countryside - Credit: BEN JOLLEY

One for the walkers and nature-lovers, this East Cambs village will keep you on your toes (quite literally) as it has approximately 35 miles of footpaths.

Situated just three miles north of the city of Ely, Little Downham also has its own horse trials centre and 2020 saw a return to international status.

4. Wisbech St Mary

Inham Hall and parkland in Wisbech St Mary - Credit: Richard Humphrey / Geograph CC

Built on an old watercourse and with a population of under 5,000, Wisbech St Mary has an Anglican church, primary school and several pubs.

Two miles west of the town of Wisbech, its parish church also serves the residents of nearby Guyhirn, Rings End and Thorney Toll.

5. Upware

Upware marina near Ely - Credit: www.upwaremarina.wixsite.com

Lying on the east bank of the stunning River Cam and located in the civil parish of Wicken, this hamlet is believed to have existed since at least the 10th century.

To tempt potential visitors further, there's the stunning marina and the Five Miles from Anywhere Inn, which is one of Cambridgeshire's best pubs.

6. Friday Bridge

The Leam pond in Friday Bridge near Wisbech. - Credit: ARCHANT

A clock tower war memorial is the focal point of this quiet village in the Elm civil parish, which is just three miles south of Wisbech.

Despite being bridgeless, the village name speaks of earlier times when shepherds and herdsmen drove their sheep, cattle, goats and geese along the trackways to graze on the open fen.

7. Welney

Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech - Credit: ARCHANT

Boasting a world-famous wetland centre and 500 residents living across 5080 acres, Welney's flat and low-lying land is an idyllic place to enjoy a walk along the river.

There's also a church, primary school, pub and restaurant, parish hall, playing field with sports pavilion and a retirement home.