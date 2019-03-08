Here's why you should enter the employer of the year category

The winners of last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Archant

Staff are the most important asset of any business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The winners of last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. The winners of last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards.

Staff are the most important asset of any business.

This category will find businesses which demonstrate strong commitment to staff and asses how employees benefit the business.

Entry Criteria

- Outline of business - Including details of staffing numbers and types of jobs people do.

You may also want to watch:

- Effective Recruitment and Retention - Demonstrate your recruitment processes and policies to increase retention.

- Benefits & Wellbeing Strategy -Evidence the company's strategy to benefits and wellbeing, and how it effects/meets the business needs. How do you communicate the strategy to employees, what is employee take-up of the scheme and how it has benefited the organisation. Demonstrate measurement of return on investment.

- Employee Engagement Strategy - Can your strategy link employee engagement and is this at the heart of the business? Can you demonstrate motivation programmes that have made a difference to performance? Entrants should provide details of the strategy itself, demonstrate how it measures improvements in engagement and detail the business outputs.

- Staff Development & Training Needs - How are staff within the company trained and developed? Is there a culture of internal promotion? This should be supported with evidence of high staff morale and low staff turnover. Show how the training follows a set path within the company? And how this is translated to individual requirements? Are all staff entitled to training or is it for specific position or levels?

- Performance - How do you measure staff performance and its influence on the business?

This award is available for sponsorship, to find out more please contact Ashleigh Jackson on 01438 866081 or email ashleigh.jackson@archant.co.uk