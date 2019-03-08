Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Here's why you should enter the employer of the year category

PUBLISHED: 07:16 21 June 2019

The winners of last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards.

The winners of last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards.

Archant

Staff are the most important asset of any business.

The winners of last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards.The winners of last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards.

Staff are the most important asset of any business.

This category will find businesses which demonstrate strong commitment to staff and asses how employees benefit the business.

Entry Criteria

- Outline of business - Including details of staffing numbers and types of jobs people do.

You may also want to watch:

- Effective Recruitment and Retention - Demonstrate your recruitment processes and policies to increase retention.

- Benefits & Wellbeing Strategy -Evidence the company's strategy to benefits and wellbeing, and how it effects/meets the business needs. How do you communicate the strategy to employees, what is employee take-up of the scheme and how it has benefited the organisation. Demonstrate measurement of return on investment.

- Employee Engagement Strategy - Can your strategy link employee engagement and is this at the heart of the business? Can you demonstrate motivation programmes that have made a difference to performance? Entrants should provide details of the strategy itself, demonstrate how it measures improvements in engagement and detail the business outputs.

- Staff Development & Training Needs - How are staff within the company trained and developed? Is there a culture of internal promotion? This should be supported with evidence of high staff morale and low staff turnover. Show how the training follows a set path within the company? And how this is translated to individual requirements? Are all staff entitled to training or is it for specific position or levels?

- Performance - How do you measure staff performance and its influence on the business?

This award is available for sponsorship, to find out more please contact Ashleigh Jackson on 01438 866081 or email ashleigh.jackson@archant.co.uk

Most Read

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

‘We will never forget her’: 20Twenty hold tribute evening to Geri Crooke after tragic crash death

It was described as a “room full of love and heartache” as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke. Picture: 20Twenty

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Crisis talks to save King’s Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey after Mayor James Palmer’s warning of ‘preposterous’ rise in costs

Fury erupted after the revelation by Mayor James Palmer (top left) over a funding crisis for the King's Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey. MP Steve Barclay (top right) described it as 'shocking news' and FDC leader Chris Boden (above) is holding urgent talks with all parties. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

‘We lost our heartbeat today’: 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke, 29, dies in Coates crash

Tributes to 20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

‘We will never forget her’: 20Twenty hold tribute evening to Geri Crooke after tragic crash death

It was described as a “room full of love and heartache” as members from 20Twenty Productions met in March to pay tribute to Geri Crooke. Picture: 20Twenty

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March

HGV driver reported for exceeding vehicle weight limit in March. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Crisis talks to save King’s Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey after Mayor James Palmer’s warning of ‘preposterous’ rise in costs

Fury erupted after the revelation by Mayor James Palmer (top left) over a funding crisis for the King's Dyke level crossing project at Whittlesey. MP Steve Barclay (top right) described it as 'shocking news' and FDC leader Chris Boden (above) is holding urgent talks with all parties. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Nurses who dealt with thousands of mental health incidents praised by police commissioner

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite (centre) with IMHT Service Manager Sharon Johnson (left) and IMHT Lead, Gareth Hughes (right). Picture: CLARE TEVLIN

Here’s why you should enter the employer of the year category

The winners of last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards.

Military wives choir Marham Bluebirds to perform at Outwell church fundraiser

Military wives choir Marham Bluebirds to perform at Outwell church fundraiser. Picture: MARHAM BLUEBIRDS FACEBOOK

Whittlesey brickworks built on heritage celebrates 50 years of production

Leading masonry manufacturer Forterra’s Kings Dyke brickworks in Whittlesey is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Picture: FORTERRA ARCHIVES

Musical concert in Chatteris to help save Empress swimming pool

A Sing for Fun concert will be held in Chatteris to raise funds for the town's Empress swimming pool. Picture: BARNARD MARCUS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists