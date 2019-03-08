Advanced search

Everything you need to know about our new FEBA category, the Supporting Young People award.

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 May 2019

New for 2019, the Supporting Young People Award is sponsored by the headline partner Nestlé Purina PetCare

Archant

Here's everything you need to know about our new category, the Supporting Young People award.

New for 2019, the Supporting Young People Award is to recognise the commitment given to helping young people through education and into employment.

Entry Criteria

The judges will be looking for evidence that includes the following:

1. Support - How the company has supported a young person by offering an Apprenticeship, work placement, work experience or other initiative.

2. Development - Demonstrating the valuable work skills and personal skills a young person has developed based on the opportunity offered to them.

3. Internal impact - How supporting a young person has helped the business or organisation improve, adapt or innovate.

4. Future commitment - How the business plans to give ongoing commitment to supporting young people in the near future.

5. Engagement - How has the business engaged with other local organisations, authorities, colleges, etc.?

The category is sponsored by the headline partner Nestlé Purina PetCare who say "we are passionate about helping our young people. This includes apprenticeships - a key success factor in bridging the gap between school and the workplace.

"We recognise that attracting and retaining the right talent is critical for us as a company. As part of the 'Nestlé Needs YOUth' initiative, we have created over 1,000 new jobs or traineeships since 2014. "That is why Purina's Wisbech factory is keen to support the YOUth initiative by sponsoring the Supporting Young People category at the Fenland Business Awards this year."

The Supporting Young People Award is just one of many that will be up for grabs when the Fenland Enterprise Business Awards, now in its 11th year, returns to the March Braza Club on Friday October 4.

Other new categories include the Family Business of The Year and the Business Growth Award.

"It's that time of the year again when we look to find all that is best and wonderful about Fenland enterprise," says Cambs Times editor John Elworthy.

The full list of categories are:

1. Small Business of the Year

2. Business Person of the Year

3. New Business of the Year

4. Employer of the Year

5. Commercial Business in the Community / Corporate & Social Responsibility

6. Medium Business of the Year

7. Customer Service Award

8. Family Business of the Year

9. Business Growth Award

10. Supporting Young People Award

11. The Judges' Award

12. Company of the Year

The entry deadline is Wednesday July 17. Visit www.fenlandbusinessawards.co.uk/ to download your entry pack.

