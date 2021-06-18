News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Full list of Fenland venues showing Euro 2020 England vs Scotland

person

Daniel Mason And Harry Rutter

Published: 3:06 PM June 18, 2021    Updated: 3:07 PM June 18, 2021
Scotland fans Wembley Euro 2020

Scotland fans on Wembley Way before the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA

One of sport's oldest rivalries is renewed tonight as England take on neighbours Scotland at Euro 2020 – here's where you can watch the match.  

If you don’t fancy watching on TV, there are several entertainment venues across Fenland showing the game this evening (June 18).  

Full list of venues showing Euro 2020 England vs Scotland:  

  • Ye Olde Griffin Hotel, March
  • The Red Lion, March
  • The Ship, Chatteris
  • The Locomotive, Wisbech
  • Kennedy's Sports Bar, Wisbech
  • The Black Bull, Whittlesey
  • The Three Tuns, Doddington
  • The Anchor Inn, Wimblington
  • Rose and Crown, Manea
  • The Vine, Coates
  • The Chequers Inn, Friday Bridge
  • The Crown, Outwell

England, who beat Croatia in their Group D opener on Sunday, will look to reign supreme over the 'Auld Enemy', who are competing in their first major tournament in 23 years, as they look to advance to the knockout stages at Wembley Stadium. 

You may also want to watch:

The fixture will kick-off on Friday, June 18 at 8pm BST at Wembley Stadium. 

The match is live on ITV1, with coverage starting from 7pm BST and can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Hub.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Updates as emergency services rush to major crash blocking B1101
  2. 2 Serious crash blocks main road into Fen town
  3. 3 Vaccine centre closure date announced amid 60,000 doses target
  1. 4 Disgruntled dog owners fall foul of Wetherspoon's dog ban
  2. 5 Chatteris drug dealers handed community orders
  3. 6 Friends pay tribute to ‘great young lad’ who drowned at Bawsey Pits
  4. 7 On hottest day of the year hospital 'put me in a store room for over two hours'
  5. 8 Home next to disused railway bridge gets the go-ahead
  6. 9 Couple swap healthcare for glamping with new venture
  7. 10 Breast cancer survivor on why weight loss 'saved my life'

Are you showing the game in Fenland? If we’ve missed you from our list, please email: daniel.mason@archant.co.uk to be added.  

Euro 2020
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A14 crash

Cambridgeshire Highways

Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Vandals have caused damage to Coates Church and war memorial.

Crime

‘It’s a sad thing really’ - vandalism at village church and war memorial

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Warning signs at Bawsey Pits

Man in his 20 dies at West Norfolk park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The A1123 where a motorist died in a two car crash yesterday

Man dies following crash on A1123 in Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus