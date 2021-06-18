Full list of Fenland venues showing Euro 2020 England vs Scotland
One of sport's oldest rivalries is renewed tonight as England take on neighbours Scotland at Euro 2020 – here's where you can watch the match.
If you don’t fancy watching on TV, there are several entertainment venues across Fenland showing the game this evening (June 18).
Full list of venues showing Euro 2020 England vs Scotland:
- Ye Olde Griffin Hotel, March
- The Red Lion, March
- The Ship, Chatteris
- The Locomotive, Wisbech
- Kennedy's Sports Bar, Wisbech
- The Black Bull, Whittlesey
- The Three Tuns, Doddington
- The Anchor Inn, Wimblington
- Rose and Crown, Manea
- The Vine, Coates
- The Chequers Inn, Friday Bridge
- The Crown, Outwell
England, who beat Croatia in their Group D opener on Sunday, will look to reign supreme over the 'Auld Enemy', who are competing in their first major tournament in 23 years, as they look to advance to the knockout stages at Wembley Stadium.
The fixture will kick-off on Friday, June 18 at 8pm BST at Wembley Stadium.
The match is live on ITV1, with coverage starting from 7pm BST and can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Hub.
Are you showing the game in Fenland? If we’ve missed you from our list, please email: daniel.mason@archant.co.uk to be added.