Published: 3:06 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 3:07 PM June 18, 2021

Scotland fans on Wembley Way before the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA

One of sport's oldest rivalries is renewed tonight as England take on neighbours Scotland at Euro 2020 – here's where you can watch the match.

If you don’t fancy watching on TV, there are several entertainment venues across Fenland showing the game this evening (June 18).

Full list of venues showing Euro 2020 England vs Scotland:

Ye Olde Griffin Hotel, March

The Red Lion, March

The Ship, Chatteris

The Locomotive, Wisbech

Kennedy's Sports Bar, Wisbech

The Black Bull, Whittlesey

The Three Tuns, Doddington

The Anchor Inn, Wimblington

Rose and Crown, Manea

The Vine, Coates

The Chequers Inn, Friday Bridge

The Crown, Outwell

England, who beat Croatia in their Group D opener on Sunday, will look to reign supreme over the 'Auld Enemy', who are competing in their first major tournament in 23 years, as they look to advance to the knockout stages at Wembley Stadium.

You may also want to watch:

The fixture will kick-off on Friday, June 18 at 8pm BST at Wembley Stadium.

The match is live on ITV1, with coverage starting from 7pm BST and can also be live streamed online via the ITV Hub and STV Hub.

Are you showing the game in Fenland? If we’ve missed you from our list, please email: daniel.mason@archant.co.uk to be added.