Coronavirus precautions in place at both inland ports run by Fenland District Council

Fenland Council says that because of its role in managing two inland ports it has implemented regular checks to ensure information is widely shared on coronavirus and its threat. Picture; WISBECH PORT FACEBOOK Archant

Extra precautions in response to the coronavirus are being taken by Fenland District Council because of its role in managing two inland ports.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Although not on the coast, Fenland Council is the harbour authority for most of the River Nene.

As well as operating Wisbech Port and Wisbech Yacht harbour, it provides a port health service to commercial ships, leisure vessels and fishing vessels.

"As Fenland has two inland ports which are classed as 'gateways' officers are in regular contact with port managers at both sites in order to cascade information and assist with queries," says a report to council.

You may also want to watch:

"Current actions include displaying health information and ensuring rest areas are risk assessed to ensure anyone showing symptoms are provided with the correct information and access to services."

Shipping agents have been requested by the harbour office to obtain a health/medical declaration from any vessel master prior to entry into either of the Nene ports.

The report says that a nationally led UK-wide public information campaign has been launched to advise the public on how to slow the spread of coronavirus and reduce the impact on NHS services.

In response to the current coronavirus outbreak in China, the local resilience forum is holding weekly teleconferences where information is shared and local issues or concerns can be raised," says the report.

The meetings are chaired by Liz Robin, director of public health, and partners in attendance include; local councils, police, fire service, ambulance service, Public Health England, health services, foundation trusts, Red Cross, health service commissioners and the NHS.

Local resilience forums (LRFs) are multi-agency partnerships made up of representatives from local public services, including the emergency services, local authorities, the NHS, the Environment Agency and others.