Published: 4:52 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 4:53 PM April 14, 2021

Post Mill Farm on Benwick Road in Doddington is up for grabs through Cheffins and is on the market for £2.2million. - Credit: Cheffins

A Fenland farm, which comes with more than 200 acres of land and planning permission for four new homes, has hit the market for £2.2million.

Post Mill Farm on Benwick Road in Doddington, a predominantly grade 2 irrigated arable farm in a ring fence, can be bought in full or as two separate lots with Cheffins.

Lot one includes a derelict farmhouse, a range of modern and traditional farm buildings in total of 3.3 acres with planning for four dwellings for £600,000.

Lot two is 205.82 acres of predomination Grade 2 irrigated farmland for £1,600,000.

Edward Tabner, director of Cheffins, said: “If you are a farmer considering retirement in the next couple of years, now could be the right time to consider a sale.

“Cash in whilst opportunities for buyers are limited, particularly as the shortage of land is not expected to continue due to changes in the distribution of farm subsidies.

“Post Mill Farm offers a fantastic and rare opportunity for both farming and developer buyers looking to invest in land and property in Cambridgeshire.

“The land on offer is of good quality and is fully-irrigated, whilst for property developers, there is already planning permission in place to create four new homes in the redundant farm buildings.”

For more information, phone: 01353 654900 or visit: www.cheffins.co.uk