Charity tractor road run returns this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:27 AM May 27, 2021   
May 2020: Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS

The Fenland Farmers will stage their second charity tractor road run this Sunday (May 30).

Their aim is to raise money for Magpas whilst on route and they will be passing through Manea between 11-11.15am.

The tractors will enter the village from Westfield Road and drive through to Fodder Fen.

"Please have a few coins available, for their collection buckets and be out on the roadside to give them a wave as they pass through," say organisers. 

"Due to us having to cancel this year's Manea Gala, this tractor road run will be an excellent event for everyone, to give you all the feel-good factor we have missed out on, for so long.

"Massive thanks to the guys involved, and judging by previous events that they have organised, there will be a huge amount of tractors on the roads."

The route will be approx 30 miles, and will incorporate Chatteris, Manea, Christchurch, March, Doddington and Wimblington.

Residents are welcome to view the tractors at Parkfield in Wimblington at the end of the run.

