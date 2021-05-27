Charity tractor road run returns this weekend
- Credit: DAN MASON
The Fenland Farmers will stage their second charity tractor road run this Sunday (May 30).
Their aim is to raise money for Magpas whilst on route and they will be passing through Manea between 11-11.15am.
The tractors will enter the village from Westfield Road and drive through to Fodder Fen.
"Please have a few coins available, for their collection buckets and be out on the roadside to give them a wave as they pass through," say organisers.
"Due to us having to cancel this year's Manea Gala, this tractor road run will be an excellent event for everyone, to give you all the feel-good factor we have missed out on, for so long.
You may also want to watch:
"Massive thanks to the guys involved, and judging by previous events that they have organised, there will be a huge amount of tractors on the roads."
The route will be approx 30 miles, and will incorporate Chatteris, Manea, Christchurch, March, Doddington and Wimblington.
Most Read
- 1 21 years for prisoner who slit fellow inmate's throat
- 2 Shopper dies inside Tesco supermarket after ‘having medical episode’
- 3 Three friends run marathon in memory of pal’s beloved grandfather
- 4 Road layout will be focus of full inquest into deaths of mother and daughter
- 5 Charity tractor road run returns this weekend
- 6 Rail services disrupted after person hit by train
- 7 Cannabis factory, £7,600 in cash and fake ID uncovered
- 8 Men arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
- 9 Motorists thank ‘local celebrity’ at King’s Dyke crossing traffic lights
- 10 Letter: Summer delights at Peacock’s Tearoom
Residents are welcome to view the tractors at Parkfield in Wimblington at the end of the run.