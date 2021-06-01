Gallery
'Fantastic turnout' for charity tractor run
Fifty-two tractors, glorious sunshine and streets lined with people helped to make the Fenland Farmers' charity tractor run a huge success.
Horns were honked, lights were flashed, smiles were beaming and hands were waving as residents watched the convoy rally through Fenland villages on Sunday (May 31).
Raising money for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity, the rally started at the Parkfield in Wimblington before heading through Doddington, Chatteris, Manea, Christchurch and March and ending back in Wimblington.
Despite never having planned anything this big before, organisers Tim Taylor and Steve Neugebauer said the support from the public was "phenomenal; people were waving and clapping.
"A great day was had by all and there was a fantastic turnout of tractors. We can organise events but without public support it would all be for nothing."
Along the way, the farmers and supporters enjoyed a BBQ at The Dun Cow in Christchurch - "they really looked after us," he added.
He added that Magpas representatives were "with us at every stage - it made the day really special."
Tim added: "Mother Nature was with us without a doubt; if we'd have chosen the week before it would've been awful."
He said their biggest mistake was not having enough bucket collectors at certain areas.
"Counting is still going on because some people are still donating," he said, adding that the Fenland Farmers are already planning for their next events.
The Fenland Farmers also became an official club over the weekend: "Because it has got so big, we've made it into an official club and, on Sunday, we chose the committee while we were all there."
Their future events include a vintage plough day and Santa run, to raise money for smaller local charities.