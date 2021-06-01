News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

'Fantastic turnout' for charity tractor run

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:30 AM June 1, 2021   
Fenland Farmers' tractor run in aid of the Magpas Air Ambulance charity was a huge success. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run in aid of the Magpas Air Ambulance charity was a huge success. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

Fifty-two tractors, glorious sunshine and streets lined with people helped to make the Fenland Farmers' charity tractor run a huge success. 

Horns were honked, lights were flashed, smiles were beaming and hands were waving as residents watched the convoy rally through Fenland villages on Sunday (May 31). 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run in aid of the Magpas Air Ambulance charity was a huge success. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run in aid of the Magpas Air Ambulance charity was a huge success. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

Raising money for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity, the rally started at the Parkfield in Wimblington before heading through Doddington, Chatteris, Manea, Christchurch and March and ending back in Wimblington.

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

Despite never having planned anything this big before, organisers Tim Taylor and Steve Neugebauer said the support from the public was "phenomenal; people were waving and clapping.

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

"A great day was had by all and there was a fantastic turnout of tractors. We can organise events but without public support it would all be for nothing."

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

You may also want to watch:

Along the way, the farmers and supporters enjoyed a BBQ at The Dun Cow in Christchurch - "they really looked after us," he added.

Fenland Farmers' tractor run in aid of the Magpas Air Ambulance charity was a huge success. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run in aid of the Magpas Air Ambulance charity was a huge success. The Dun Cow in Christchurch provided a BBQ. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

He added that Magpas representatives were "with us at every stage - it made the day really special."

Fenland Farmers' tractor run in aid of the Magpas Air Ambulance charity was a huge success. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run in aid of the Magpas Air Ambulance charity was a huge success. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

Most Read

  1. 1 Angry resident claims objectors silenced in rush to deliver £18m rail station
  2. 2 Council says remote working will save £200,000 a year on mileage
  3. 3 Community unites to prevent village pub becoming a holiday let
  1. 4 Historic Hereward the Wake event to be commemorated this week
  2. 5 Drink driver who reversed into ditch was FOUR times over limit
  3. 6 ‘I am here to serve the interests of the community’ says Barclay after meeting Labour mayor
  4. 7 Save the date! Cambridge Film Festival announces its in cinema return for 2021
  5. 8 Crack cocaine and heroin seized along with knuckledusters and batons as 27 arrested
  6. 9 Mum of six ‘exhausted and frustrated’ after losing her voice following second Covid jab
  7. 10 'Fantastic turnout' for charity tractor run

Tim added: "Mother Nature was with us without a doubt; if we'd have chosen the week before it would've been awful."

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

He said their biggest mistake was not having enough bucket collectors at certain areas. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run in aid of the Magpas Air Ambulance charity was a huge success. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run in aid of the Magpas Air Ambulance charity was a huge success. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

"Counting is still going on because some people are still donating," he said, adding that the Fenland Farmers are already planning for their next events.

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

The Fenland Farmers also became an official club over the weekend: "Because it has got so big, we've made it into an official club and, on Sunday, we chose the committee while we were all there." 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

Their future events include a vintage plough day and Santa run, to raise money for smaller local charities. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. - Credit: ROB MORRIS


Charity News
Charity Fundraiser
Fenland News
Wimblington News
Doddington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The man died inside Tesco supermarket at Hostmoor Avenue in March at around midday on Monday, May 24. 

Emergency Services

Shopper dies inside Tesco supermarket after ‘having medical episode’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Kurt Nelson jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

21 years for prisoner who slit fellow inmate's throat

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Traffic light operator Heath Johnson has received dozens of free gifts for his work on the A605 at Whittlesey

People | Interview

Motorists thank ‘local celebrity’ at King’s Dyke crossing traffic lights

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Two men arrested in connection with drug dealing in Chatteris after police carried out two warrants in the town.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Men arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

Ben Jolley

person
Comments powered by Disqus