Fenland Farmers Tractor Run 2022 to raise money for MAGPAS

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 3:47 PM May 20, 2022
Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. 

Fenland Farmers' tractor run for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity. - Credit: ROB MORRIS

The Fenland Farmers Tractor Run will once again roll through the Fens on Sunday, and this year they will be collecting for MAGPAS. 

The tractors will start off in Wimblington, leaving at 10.30am, and from there go to Doddington, Chatteris, by Cromwell and then towards Mepal - turning left just past Welly Wearers Country Store, into Manea, through the High Street and Station Road, round Fodder Fen, onto Fifties Road, right on the T junction towards Tipps End and Welney, left to the toll road and into Christchurch. 

The tractors will stop at the Dun Cow for lunch before heading to March via Upwell Road turning into Elwyn road, round by the Market place, turning left at The Griffin and back to Parkfields. 

There will be collectors on the way round and in all villages. 

At Parkfields at 6pm there will be a bouncy castle donated by Kirby Kastles and at 7.30pm music by Adrian Bondy. Food and drinks will be available. 

Chatteris News

