Advanced search

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

PUBLISHED: 16:49 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 28 January 2020

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

© Terry Harris

A Whittlesey woman seriously injured in a head-on collision that killed the other motorist has been jailed for 24 weeks.

Elaine May, 52, was driving home on the B1040 after dropping her son at university, when she veered into the opposite lane of the road at about 11.40am on Monday, February 18 last year.

May, who was driving a white Nissan X-Trail, collided head on with a silver Honda HR-V that was being driven by 76-year-old Glenis Hughes, of Herne Road, Ramsey St Marys.

Both women were taken to hospital with serious injuries, however Glenis later died. May has since made a full recovery.

Police inquiries found May had been driving for approximately four hours before the collision took place and had travelled for about 13 hours the day before, through France, sharing the driving with her husband.

May, of Manor Way, Whittlesey, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was jailed for 24 weeks at Peterborough Crown Court today (28 January). She was also disqualified from driving for two years.

PC Kevin Drury, who investigated, said: "This is a tragic case that has sadly resulted in an elderly woman losing her life.

"Although May did not intend for this collision to happen, it is a stark reminder of the importance of staying focussed while behind the wheel.

"In this case, fatigue played a part in the cause of this collision and highlights the dangers of driving while tired.

"I hope the case shows the responsibility motorists have in staying alert and not driving while tired. If you are, please take a break. It literally can save lives."

The family of Glenis Hughes paid tribute to her following the fatal collision.

In a statement, Glenis's family said: "Glenis was a loving wife, sister, nanny, great grandma and friend who was tragically taken from us. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her."

Glenis was Whittlesey born and bred and her familiary described in an obituary notice published at the time as the "the dearest wife, nan, grandma and great grandma as well as a friend to all the people who knew her."

Her funeral took place at St Mary's Church, Whittlesey and she was buried in Whittlesey Cemetery.

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

When pigs can fly! Man creates ‘dad joke’ short film in bid to show ‘funny side’ of Kings Dyke delays

Gareth Tancred (left) created a hilarious short film to highlight his frustration with Kings Dyke delays. Picture: Facebook/Gareth Tancred

Abandoned Fen property Ely House ‘set for fresh start’ as new owners plan to transform it into family home

Ely House in Wisbech is set to be transformed into a family home thanks to its new owners. Picture: Archant/Archive/File

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

When pigs can fly! Man creates ‘dad joke’ short film in bid to show ‘funny side’ of Kings Dyke delays

Gareth Tancred (left) created a hilarious short film to highlight his frustration with Kings Dyke delays. Picture: Facebook/Gareth Tancred

Abandoned Fen property Ely House ‘set for fresh start’ as new owners plan to transform it into family home

Ely House in Wisbech is set to be transformed into a family home thanks to its new owners. Picture: Archant/Archive/File

Latest from the Cambs Times

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Brexit workshops, a toast to the future or a torch lit commemoration -what will you be doing on Friday January 31?

Mayor James Palmer wants to boost support for businesses after Brexit. Picture: PA/PA Wire/Twitter/James Palmer

Ely family left devastated after home burgled whilst at hospital bedside of seriously ill 10-month-old baby

Almost £3,000 has been raised for the family of Ely ?fighter? Loki after thieves break into Caye and Jason Bream's specially-adapted house in Barway and stole £5,000 of tools. They also tossed Loki's medical equipment around and stole some of the 10-month-old's Christmas presents. Picture: GOFUNDME

Man, 89, has classic 1989 Nissan Bluebird car stolen from his March home overnight

File photograph of a 1989 Nissan Bluebird like the one stolen in March on January 25. Picture: Flickr/For Illustrative Purposes Only

Hare coursers and dogs swim free after ‘two car loads’ amongst those stuck in Welney Wash flooding

Two hare coursing vehicles are amongst those stuck in the Welney Wash flooding, Fen Cops have revealed. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops
Drive 24