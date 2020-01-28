Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS © Terry Harris

A Whittlesey woman seriously injured in a head-on collision that killed the other motorist has been jailed for 24 weeks.

Elaine May, 52, was driving home on the B1040 after dropping her son at university, when she veered into the opposite lane of the road at about 11.40am on Monday, February 18 last year.

May, who was driving a white Nissan X-Trail, collided head on with a silver Honda HR-V that was being driven by 76-year-old Glenis Hughes, of Herne Road, Ramsey St Marys.

Both women were taken to hospital with serious injuries, however Glenis later died. May has since made a full recovery.

Police inquiries found May had been driving for approximately four hours before the collision took place and had travelled for about 13 hours the day before, through France, sharing the driving with her husband.

May, of Manor Way, Whittlesey, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was jailed for 24 weeks at Peterborough Crown Court today (28 January). She was also disqualified from driving for two years.

PC Kevin Drury, who investigated, said: "This is a tragic case that has sadly resulted in an elderly woman losing her life.

"Although May did not intend for this collision to happen, it is a stark reminder of the importance of staying focussed while behind the wheel.

"In this case, fatigue played a part in the cause of this collision and highlights the dangers of driving while tired.

"I hope the case shows the responsibility motorists have in staying alert and not driving while tired. If you are, please take a break. It literally can save lives."

The family of Glenis Hughes paid tribute to her following the fatal collision.

In a statement, Glenis's family said: "Glenis was a loving wife, sister, nanny, great grandma and friend who was tragically taken from us. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her."

Glenis was Whittlesey born and bred and her familiary described in an obituary notice published at the time as the "the dearest wife, nan, grandma and great grandma as well as a friend to all the people who knew her."

Her funeral took place at St Mary's Church, Whittlesey and she was buried in Whittlesey Cemetery.