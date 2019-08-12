Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

Fire crews were called to both incidents on Saturday (August 10).

The first incident saw crews from Wisbech and March attend the combine harvester fire on Long Drove, Parson Drove, just before 4pm.

Meanwhile in Chatteris at 9.55pm a shed fire was put out by one crew from Chatteris and one crew from March at Station Street.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters arrived to find a shed on fire that was spreading to fencing and houses.

"They extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 11.35pm."

The cause of both fires was accidental.