Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

12 August, 2019 - 14:59
A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester was alight in Parson Drove.

Fire crews were called to both incidents on Saturday (August 10).

The first incident saw crews from Wisbech and March attend the combine harvester fire on Long Drove, Parson Drove, just before 4pm.

Meanwhile in Chatteris at 9.55pm a shed fire was put out by one crew from Chatteris and one crew from March at Station Street.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters arrived to find a shed on fire that was spreading to fencing and houses.

"They extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 11.35pm."

The cause of both fires was accidental.

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Whittlesey entrepreneur returns from free exotic cruise as a reward for ‘exceptional achievement’

Sam Hammond Donald from Whittlesey returned from a free cruise around the Greek islands after showing 'exceptional achievement' in her role as a self-employed demonstrator at global craft company, Stampin' Up! Picture: SAM HAMMOND DONALD

‘Outstanding’ performance by March Town as they secure victory over Norwich United in memorable FA Cup tie

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Chinese entrepreneur snaps up former Royal Papworth Hospital site with promise of 1,000 jobs and £265m investment to create five-star ‘wellness village’

Chinese entrepreneur Grace Bian (left) whose company is acquiring the former Royal Papworth Hospital site in Cambridgeshire to turn it into a £256 million health and wellness complex. Grace is described as an investor, innovator, dealmaker and business model creator ‘who effectively connects and secure deals for global organisations from all parts of the world’.Picture; GLOBAL HEALTH/ARCHANT

Wisbech man arrested following online grooming trap by paedophile hunters on Facebook

Justin Gotsel, of Wisbech, was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police accused of online grooming.PHOTO: One Reason

