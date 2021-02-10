Published: 2:56 PM February 10, 2021 Updated: 2:57 PM February 10, 2021

Environmental Science Group Limited based outside of March railway station has opened a new laboratory, offices and training centre in Lagos, Nigeria. - Credit: Supplied

An environmental science firm based in Fenland has opened a new manufacturing plant, office and training facility and laboratory in Africa.

Environmental Science Group Limited (ESG) based outside March railway station has opened a 30,000 square ft facility in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Fenland firm develops, manufactures and distributes safe hygiene products such as alcohol-based hand gels and foam hand sanitisers.

Sam Awolesi, chief executive officer of ESG, said: “We are very pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Lagos, Nigeria.

“This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it allows us to further expand our business and meet the growing needs of the African market.”

Olushola Adebowale, managing director of ESH Nigeria, said: “This is an exciting initiative for Nigeria.”

“Our new facility allows for the first time in Africa the production of high premium, alcohol based foaming hand sanitisers which have not been possible until now.”