Warning: Flooding at Welney is expected at any moment

Flooding imminent on the Welney Wash Road - Environment Agency officials are noting the rise in water levels which could lead shortly to the road being closed to motorists. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY Archant

The Welney Wash road on the Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border is expected to close within the next 24 hours - if not sooner - because of flooding.

Environment Agency officials are monitoring the situation closely and their website is being updated regularly with latest information.

Councillor Ken Goodger, a Welney parish councillor, is also the village liaison officer in relation to the Wash road flooding.

Last night he said that he had received a call to say they expect flooding at Sutton Gault to occur possibly before lunchtime today (Tuesday) with the knock on effects for Welney to follow.

"The water is moving quickly and Welney Wash road is likely to flood mid to late afternoon (Tuesday)," he said.

"They have also confirmed there is quite a lot of water in the catchment area moving into the washes and with predicted rain later this week it is expected to be on the road for a little while.

"That may change if the weather improves and they are able to get the water out quickly through Welmore sluice."

Cllr Goodger - who is one of the local farmers that over the years have rescued stranded motorists from the Wash road - says people should be cautious about over reliance on the flashing warning signs.

"I have tried to get the display readings to be more in line with the actual deepest point but the authorities are reluctant to change them," he said.

"Please also be aware that once signs go up you cross the flooded road at your own risk and most insurance companies will not support you.

"The police can prosecute if you put yourself and others at risk. Some officers will give a ticket to those that disobey the road closure signs.

"Quite simply you cross the flooded road at your own risk once signage is up."

To check levels the EA have live levels of the flood water for the road on the site, https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/stati…/6245

The Ouse Washes provide storage for floodwater that the River Great Ouse cannot discharge directly into the sea at King's Lynn without overflowing its banks.

An article on the Welney website points out that the excess waters are held within the washes until tides and river flows allow discharge back into the river and thence the sea. This can take a few days or a several weeks.

https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/station/6245?fbclid=IwAR3jV2jEEbjcriDfAt6oHvv2x_FNqgVL-GnHDHJUYbMvDMJ9s14IJ9iEk0Y