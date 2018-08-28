Advanced search

Fenland Flyers jump for joy thanks to £8,000 lottery grant

PUBLISHED: 12:56 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 05 February 2019

Fenland Flyers jump for joy thanks to £8,000 lottery grant. Picture: ADELE BRODA

Fenland Flyers jump for joy thanks to £8,000 lottery grant. Picture: ADELE BRODA

An £8,000 grant has seen Fenland Flyers jump for joy after being able to buy a double mini trampoline.

It means that competitors can now enter double mini trampoline (DMT) competitions.

Last weekend in Colchester 12 Gymnasts entered their first DMT competition at regional level, with six placed in the top three of their group.

Eight gymnasts gained the qualifying score to be able to compete at Hatfield in March.

The gymnast from the DMT competition along with five other Fenland Flyers then competed in a trampoline class.

Organisers said that everyone had an amazing day, especially those that were able to compete at both trampolining and DMT.

The new equipment was bought thanks to a National Lottery grant.

Fenland Flyers offers trampoline & DMT classes for all abilities.

For further information contact Adele Broda on 07850 831825 or email fenlandflyers@hotmail.co.uk

