Members of the Fenland Flyers Trampoline and DMT Club took part in a friendly event at Hemel Hempstead as they returned to competition after a two-year absence. - Credit: Fenland Flyers

Fenland Flyers bounced back into the groove after a two-year absence.

Members of the trampoline and DMT club took part in a friendly competition at Hemel Hempstead as competitors prepared for next year’s routines.

Newcomer Poppy Taylor, who competed in her first trampoline competition, came fifth in her age group while Keira Fines won third spot and a medal.

Bella and Hetti Featherstone-Dance and Amelia Gee took second in the team event.

In the double mini trampoline category, nearly all of the club’s entrants won a medal, as well as team gold.

Head coach Adele Broda said: “I am super proud of how all the gymnasts have come back into training.

“Their determination to learn new moves and routine combinations has been outstanding.”

FULL RESULTS

Trampoline

Club Level 2: 11-12 Girls Tilly Pease = 6th

Club Level 3: 11-12 Girls Poppy Taylor = 5th

Club Level 3: 13-14 Girls Chloe Cowan = 6th

Regional Level 1: 13-17 Ladies Emma Morgan = 10th

Regional Level 2: 11-12 Girls Keira Fines = 3rd

Regional Level 2: 13-14 Girls Kate Pattingale = 8th

Regional Level 2: 15+ Ladies Sky Dornan-Baker = 14th

Regional Level 3: 11-14 Boys Reilly Anderson = 6th

Regional Level 3 :15+ Ladies Millie Rooney = 9th, Lily Colledge = 16th

Regional Level 4 :15-16 Ladies Amelia Gee = 6th, Hetti Featherstone = 7th, Bella Featherstone = 8th Team 2nd

Double Mini Trampoline (DMT)

Club Level 2: 11-12 Girls Keira Fines = 1st

Club Level 2: 13+ Ladies Sky Dornan-Baker = 1st, Kate Pattingale = 4th

Regional Level 1: 13+ Men Reilly Anderson = 1st

Regional Level 1: 13+ Ladies Millie Rooney = 3rd

Regional Level 2: 11+ Ladies Hetti Featherstone = 1st, Bella Featherstone = 2nd, Amelia Gee = 3rd Team 1st.