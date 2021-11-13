Fenland Flyers bounce back to action in impressive style
- Credit: Fenland Flyers
Fenland Flyers bounced back into the groove after a two-year absence.
Members of the trampoline and DMT club took part in a friendly competition at Hemel Hempstead as competitors prepared for next year’s routines.
Newcomer Poppy Taylor, who competed in her first trampoline competition, came fifth in her age group while Keira Fines won third spot and a medal.
Bella and Hetti Featherstone-Dance and Amelia Gee took second in the team event.
In the double mini trampoline category, nearly all of the club’s entrants won a medal, as well as team gold.
Head coach Adele Broda said: “I am super proud of how all the gymnasts have come back into training.
“Their determination to learn new moves and routine combinations has been outstanding.”
FULL RESULTS
Trampoline
Club Level 2: 11-12 Girls Tilly Pease = 6th
Club Level 3: 11-12 Girls Poppy Taylor = 5th
Club Level 3: 13-14 Girls Chloe Cowan = 6th
Regional Level 1: 13-17 Ladies Emma Morgan = 10th
Regional Level 2: 11-12 Girls Keira Fines = 3rd
Regional Level 2: 13-14 Girls Kate Pattingale = 8th
Regional Level 2: 15+ Ladies Sky Dornan-Baker = 14th
Regional Level 3: 11-14 Boys Reilly Anderson = 6th
Regional Level 3 :15+ Ladies Millie Rooney = 9th, Lily Colledge = 16th
Regional Level 4 :15-16 Ladies Amelia Gee = 6th, Hetti Featherstone = 7th, Bella Featherstone = 8th Team 2nd
Double Mini Trampoline (DMT)
Club Level 2: 11-12 Girls Keira Fines = 1st
Club Level 2: 13+ Ladies Sky Dornan-Baker = 1st, Kate Pattingale = 4th
Regional Level 1: 13+ Men Reilly Anderson = 1st
Regional Level 1: 13+ Ladies Millie Rooney = 3rd
Regional Level 2: 11+ Ladies Hetti Featherstone = 1st, Bella Featherstone = 2nd, Amelia Gee = 3rd Team 1st.