News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Fenland Flyers bounce back to action in impressive style

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:30 AM November 13, 2021
Fenland Flyers Trampoline and DMT Club at Hemel Hempstead

Members of the Fenland Flyers Trampoline and DMT Club took part in a friendly event at Hemel Hempstead as they returned to competition after a two-year absence. - Credit: Fenland Flyers

Fenland Flyers bounced back into the groove after a two-year absence. 

Members of the trampoline and DMT club took part in a friendly competition at Hemel Hempstead as competitors prepared for next year’s routines. 

Newcomer Poppy Taylor, who competed in her first trampoline competition, came fifth in her age group while Keira Fines won third spot and a medal. 

Bella and Hetti Featherstone-Dance and Amelia Gee took second in the team event. 

In the double mini trampoline category, nearly all of the club’s entrants won a medal, as well as team gold. 

Head coach Adele Broda said: “I am super proud of how all the gymnasts have come back into training.  

“Their determination to learn new moves and routine combinations has been outstanding.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Delivery driver crashes through front window of house
  2. 2 Cars enter river after Fenland crash
  3. 3 Demand keeps soaring for food waste firm after 10 years in business
  1. 4 Fenland to explode with colour as wildflower project gets underway
  2. 5 Long-serving Eileen given fond farewell after 58-year service
  3. 6 ‘Savage and shocking’ stabbing inside prison 
  4. 7 Man who beat women and stole goods worth nearly £600 in court
  5. 8 10 years after redundancy, Stephen Moir returns as boss 
  6. 9 Toilets stay shut amid talks to end stalemate
  7. 10 Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes

FULL RESULTS 

Trampoline 

Club Level 2: 11-12 Girls Tilly Pease = 6th 

Club Level 3: 11-12 Girls Poppy Taylor = 5th 

Club Level 3: 13-14 Girls Chloe Cowan = 6th 

Regional Level 1: 13-17 Ladies Emma Morgan = 10th 

Regional Level 2: 11-12 Girls Keira Fines = 3rd 

Regional Level 2: 13-14 Girls Kate Pattingale = 8th 

Regional Level 2: 15+ Ladies Sky Dornan-Baker = 14th 

Regional Level 3: 11-14 Boys Reilly Anderson = 6th 

Regional Level 3 :15+ Ladies Millie Rooney = 9th, Lily Colledge = 16th 

Regional Level 4 :15-16 Ladies Amelia Gee = 6th, Hetti Featherstone = 7th, Bella Featherstone = 8th Team 2nd 

Double Mini Trampoline (DMT) 

Club Level 2: 11-12 Girls Keira Fines = 1st 

Club Level 2: 13+ Ladies Sky Dornan-Baker = 1st, Kate Pattingale = 4th 

Regional Level 1: 13+ Men Reilly Anderson = 1st 

Regional Level 1: 13+ Ladies Millie Rooney = 3rd 

Regional Level 2: 11+ Ladies Hetti Featherstone = 1st, Bella Featherstone = 2nd, Amelia Gee = 3rd Team 1st.

Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Avenue, March, where neighbours have been evacuated following discovery of a bomb in a garden. 

Updated

World War 2 grenade causes evacuation

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The work starting on Thursday (November 11) in March town centre is part of the March Future High Streets Fund.

Fenland District Council

Preparation work underway in first step of plans to transform town

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
King's Dyke crossing from the air

Cambs Live

Jones the bridge builder makes fantastic progress

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Alan Desmond, of Chapel Lane, Chatteris, charged in connection with class A and B drug offences in Cambridgeshire.

Cambs Live

Man charged in connection with Cambs drug dealing offences

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon