Fenland District Council is supporting Fuel Poverty Awareness day on December 3, organised by National Energy Action (NEA). - Credit: Fenland District Council

Residents in Cambridgeshire are being reminded of the support available to those who are struggling to heat their homes this winter.

The reminder comes ahead of Fuel Poverty Awareness Day this Friday (December 3).

Organised by fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA), the day aims to highlight the issues around fuel poverty and encourage people to seek support to help them keep safe and warm at home.

With temperatures dropping and energy bills rising, Fenland District Council (FDC) is backing the national campaign, along with its partners.

FDC’s member for housing, Cllr Samantha Hoy, said: “Everybody deserves to live in a warm and safe home.

“With energy prices rising, many people may need support with how to stay warm and safe.”

As well as the support and advice available to help those in fuel poverty or facing other financial worries, the council has teamed up with energy advice organisation PECT (Peterborough Environment City Trust).

Warm Homes Fenland will provide free household energy advice, helping residents to make their homes warmer, more energy efficient and cheaper to run.

By booking a free ‘warm homes’ advice call, residents can get:

A free and impartial energy advice call to help you keep your energy costs down and stay warm this winter

Help and advice about energy tariffs and what to do if your energy supplier fails

Energy advice including information on grants and benefits available to help you if you’re struggling to afford your energy bills

Information and help to apply for the national £140 warm home discount

Details about available grant funding for home energy improvements

Free, small energy saving measures such as energy saving lightbulbs and water saving showerheads

For more information and to book a ‘warm homes’ advice call, contact PECT on 0800 802 1773.

Fenland District Council is also continuing to provide a wide range of specialist advice and support through its Covid-19 community hub.

An advisor at the hub can provide free, impartial and independent financial advice to help with a number of concerns including debts, benefits and universal credit claims.

You can call the hub on 01354 654321.

“Fuel Poverty Awareness Day provides a great opportunity to find out more and access the support available across Fenland," said Cllr Hoy.