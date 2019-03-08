Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fenland: Local election 2019: Your ward by ward results guide

PUBLISHED: 14:27 03 May 2019

The Fenland local elections 2019 at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech on Friday, May 3. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

The Fenland local elections 2019 at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech on Friday, May 3. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

Here’s a full list of the wards that were contested in yesterday’s elections to Fenland District Council.

The Fenland local elections 2019 at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech on Friday, May 3. Picture: HARRY RUTTERThe Fenland local elections 2019 at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech on Friday, May 3. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

These are each of the wards with the names of all the candidates with their votes and which, if, party they represented.

A fuller report for town and parish results will be published later.

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDCHow they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC How they voted in the 2019 Fenland District Council election. Picture; FDC

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Stay indoors’ warning by Cambridgeshire Police after discovery of what’s been described as ‘hazardous substance’ at a property in March

Police warning after 'hazardous substance' discovered at a house in March, Cambridgeshire. Emergency services on the scene. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC

Emergency services stand down after March householder falls ill opening suspected ‘hazardous substance’ discovered in package

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Protest letters flood in to Fenland Council over plans to build 45 homes on site of house and grounds left to the town by former mayor

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin could be demolished to make way for up to 53 houses and flats. The proceeds will boost educational chances for young people in March as part of her legacy

Wedding of Stuart James Mills and Rachel Lesley Wright

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peter's Church in March on Easter Saturday. Picture: LES MILLS.

Fenland: local elections 2019: Cambridgeshire police probe ‘no author’ leaflet attacking mayor-elect ahead of Thursday’s poll

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March. Police confirmed today they are investigating 'malicious' election leaflet put out attacking Cllr Owen ahead of Thursday's local elections. Picture; IAN CARTER

Most Read

‘Stay indoors’ warning by Cambridgeshire Police after discovery of what’s been described as ‘hazardous substance’ at a property in March

Police warning after 'hazardous substance' discovered at a house in March, Cambridgeshire. Emergency services on the scene. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC

Emergency services stand down after March householder falls ill opening suspected ‘hazardous substance’ discovered in package

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Protest letters flood in to Fenland Council over plans to build 45 homes on site of house and grounds left to the town by former mayor

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin could be demolished to make way for up to 53 houses and flats. The proceeds will boost educational chances for young people in March as part of her legacy

Wedding of Stuart James Mills and Rachel Lesley Wright

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peter's Church in March on Easter Saturday. Picture: LES MILLS.

Fenland: local elections 2019: Cambridgeshire police probe ‘no author’ leaflet attacking mayor-elect ahead of Thursday’s poll

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March. Police confirmed today they are investigating 'malicious' election leaflet put out attacking Cllr Owen ahead of Thursday's local elections. Picture; IAN CARTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fenland: Local election 2019: Independents gain ground as some notable Tories lose their seats but the party still retains overall control

The Fenland local elections 2019 at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech on Friday, May 3. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland: Local election 2019: Your ward by ward results guide

The Fenland local elections 2019 at the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech on Friday, May 3. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Eccentric politician Lord Toby Jug has died

The Toby Jug canvassing for votes in St Ives

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town manager delighted with side’s fine progress to finish fourth

Manager Brett Whaley led March Town to fourth place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Picture: IAN CARTER

Emergency services stand down after March householder falls ill opening suspected ‘hazardous substance’ discovered in package

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists