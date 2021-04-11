Published: 3:05 PM April 11, 2021

Fenland councillors have been asked to identify any “any accumulations of tributes” to HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, so that police can be informed.

The request went out over the weekend following “high level emergency meetings” following the formal announcement of his death.

Councillors were told that at a meeting on Friday the issue had been "identified and which has been reiterated by Buckingham Palace is that floral tributes are being discouraged due to the Covid pandemic.

“The Royal Household has stated that they would prefer for donations to be made to a charity of choice.”

Jo Goodrum, the council chairman’s secretary, told councillors: “Whilst I appreciate, we cannot stop floral tributes being laid, if you are aware of any accumulations of tributes, then we would ask that you make us aware.

“The police have specifically requested this information in light of Covid and the possibility of people gathering.”

Two local mayors have already placed flowers in their respective towns – Wisbech and Whittlesey.

A statement and photo on Wisbech Town Council Facebook page says the mayor, Cllr Aigars Balsevics, and his deputy, Cllr Andrew Lynn “both wanted to place flowers and send donations to their chosen charities”.

Whittlesey town clerk Sue Piergianni said that “with the sad passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, the town council have opened a book of condolence”.

The book will be in the council chamber at Peel House, 8 Queen Street, Whittlesey and will be available to sign Monday to Thursday between 10.00 and 2.00pm and Friday until 1.30.

She said flowers may be laid in the garden of Remembrance (Strawbear Garden) on Station Road.

“If you could remove any plastic and put it in the bin by the gates that would be helpful as Fenland District Council will collect them at the end of the period of mourning.

“The Palace has requested donations in lieu of flowers to a charity of choice or one of Prince Philip's.”

Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland District Council said: “I know that people throughout the district will share my great sorrow while at the same time feeling immense gratitude for his long life and service to the whole nation.

“While we mourn his death, we give thanks for his life and for the shining example that he has given of commitment, faithfulness and true Christian values. He has been loved and respected by all.

Chief executive Paul Medd said: “All our staff join with members in mourning the death of Prince Philip. The Union Flag will be flown at half-mast at Fenland Hall until the day after his funeral.”