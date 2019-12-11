Advanced search

Fenland Music Centre Association's Christmas concert raises £574

PUBLISHED: 07:06 12 December 2019

Fenland Music Centre Association’s Christmas concert raises £574. The winners of the best decorated instrument award are pictured. Picture: SOPHIE MEGICKS

Fenland Music Centre Association's Christmas concert raises £574. The winners of the best decorated instrument award are pictured. Picture: SOPHIE MEGICKS

Archant

£574 was raised for the Fenland Music Centre Association at their annual Christmas concert.

Fenland Music Centre Association?s Christmas concert raises £574. Ceri conducting the orchestra finale. Picture: SOPHIE MEGICKSFenland Music Centre Association?s Christmas concert raises £574. Ceri conducting the orchestra finale. Picture: SOPHIE MEGICKS

A packed St Peter's Church in March saw the FMCA put on one of their best performances to date.

Conductors Ceri Griffin and Beth Letts created a festive atmosphere with their choice of repertoire

The concert was performed by three orchestras, a concert band, swing band and string, wind and recorder ensembles.

You may also want to watch:

The money will enable volunteers to continue bringing music and educational opportunities to the local area.

An FMCA spokesman said: "A well attended Christmas concert is vital to our charity and it is heart-warming to see such generous support shown each year for our concerts.

"So heart warming in fact, that nobody hardly noticed the fact that the boiler had decided to give up the ghost and join three other well known festive spirits - Scrooge certainly would have felt at home.

"The FMCA welcomes musicians of any age or ability and looks forward to welcoming new members in the New Year, when we kick-off rehearsing again on Friday January 10.

"We would like to thank all the volunteers, musicians and, most importantly the public that made the concert possible and wish them all a merry Christmas.

"Please check out our website www.fenlandmusciccentre.org.uk for more details."

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Christmas comes early for Lilly, 5, after winning chance to go wild in the aisles at Original Factory Shop in March

Christmas came early for five-year-old Lilly Godfrey who won the chance to go wild in the aisles at The Original Factory Shop in March. Picture: ANNA WHITEHOUSE

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris. Picture: LORNA JONES

March to Cambridge is the most expensive rail commute outside of London, study finds

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps

‘Move over Kevin the Carrot’: Cambridgeshire hero Christmas advert to rival Aldi and John Lewis is released

The Christmas advert highlighting heroes in Cambridgeshire has been released online. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Christmas comes early for Lilly, 5, after winning chance to go wild in the aisles at Original Factory Shop in March

Christmas came early for five-year-old Lilly Godfrey who won the chance to go wild in the aisles at The Original Factory Shop in March. Picture: ANNA WHITEHOUSE

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris

Care home staff dress up as Christmas elves to bring cheer in Chatteris. Picture: LORNA JONES

March to Cambridge is the most expensive rail commute outside of London, study finds

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps

‘Move over Kevin the Carrot’: Cambridgeshire hero Christmas advert to rival Aldi and John Lewis is released

The Christmas advert highlighting heroes in Cambridgeshire has been released online. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fenland Music Centre Association’s Christmas concert raises £574

Fenland Music Centre Association’s Christmas concert raises £574. The winners of the best decorated instrument award are pictured. Picture: SOPHIE MEGICKS

General Election 2019 LIVE: Results from across Cambridgeshire

LIVE: Election results from around Cambridgeshire. This is a rolling article � refresh for the latest updates. Picture: Archant/FILE

Potential sightings of ‘vulnerable’ Lithuanian man from Wisbech thought to have been murdered in 2015

Vulnerable Lithuanian man from Wisbech Ricardas Puisys (inset) - who is believed to have been murdered four years ago - could still be alive and being exploited. Picture: Clare Butler/Cambs Cops

March to Cambridge is the most expensive rail commute outside of London, study finds

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps

Prickwillow phone box becomes giant Father Christmas train

Prickwillow’s disused phone box has once again been transformed – this time it’s been turned into a giant Father Christmas train. Picture: RUPERT MOSS-ECCARDT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists