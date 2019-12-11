Fenland Music Centre Association's Christmas concert raises £574

£574 was raised for the Fenland Music Centre Association at their annual Christmas concert.

A packed St Peter's Church in March saw the FMCA put on one of their best performances to date.

Conductors Ceri Griffin and Beth Letts created a festive atmosphere with their choice of repertoire

The concert was performed by three orchestras, a concert band, swing band and string, wind and recorder ensembles.

The money will enable volunteers to continue bringing music and educational opportunities to the local area.

An FMCA spokesman said: "A well attended Christmas concert is vital to our charity and it is heart-warming to see such generous support shown each year for our concerts.

"So heart warming in fact, that nobody hardly noticed the fact that the boiler had decided to give up the ghost and join three other well known festive spirits - Scrooge certainly would have felt at home.

"The FMCA welcomes musicians of any age or ability and looks forward to welcoming new members in the New Year, when we kick-off rehearsing again on Friday January 10.

"We would like to thank all the volunteers, musicians and, most importantly the public that made the concert possible and wish them all a merry Christmas.

"Please check out our website www.fenlandmusciccentre.org.uk for more details."