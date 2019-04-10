Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nature reserve at Kings Dyke named UK’s ‘most bio-diverse’ following celebrity visit from BBC Springwatch presenter

10 April, 2019 - 11:13
The Kings Dyke Nature Reserve has been crowned the �most bio-diverse� out of 50 in the UK following a visit from the BBC�s Chris Packham. Picture: STEVE BAKER

The Kings Dyke Nature Reserve has been crowned the �most bio-diverse� out of 50 in the UK following a visit from the BBC�s Chris Packham. Picture: STEVE BAKER

Steve Baker

A Fenland nature reserve has been named the most bio-diverse following a visit from BBC Springwatch’s Chris Packham.

The Kings Dyke Nature Reserve has been crowned the ‘most bio-diverse’ out of 50 in the UK following a visit from the BBC’s Chris Packham. Picture: JOE GIDDENS / PA WIREThe Kings Dyke Nature Reserve has been crowned the ‘most bio-diverse’ out of 50 in the UK following a visit from the BBC’s Chris Packham. Picture: JOE GIDDENS / PA WIRE

The Kings Dyke Nature Reserve, established on the site of a former brick yard, won top spot out of 50 other sites in the UK.

The Whittlesey site was among others visited by the BBC’s Chris Packham as part of his independent wildlife audit named ‘Bioblitz’.

The Springwatch presenter said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the hard work put into Bioblitz by teams at sites up and down the country.

“The data that suggests that former brownfield sites – quarries in this instance – offer the most diverse spread of species. This deserves further investigation.”

Kings Dyke is owned by building products manufacturer Forterra, and is the home of the London Brick.

Volunteers recorded 1,139 different species of wildlife during the survey, making it the most diverse of all 50 wildlife sites.

Philip Parker, who runs the reserve, said: “We were delighted with the results of Bioblitz and we are proud of the biodiversity of our Nature Reserve.

“We hope that the research team’s findings will help us to educate and inspire future visitors to the site.

“We would like to thank Chris Packham, his team and all the volunteers who visited us to take part in Bioblitz.”

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Up to £39,000 a year on offer to a brace of PR specialists to help Mayor James Palmer deliver his combined authority message

Mayor James Palmer who is embarking on ambition projects like the new transport system for Cambridge 9right) is now looking for two PR gurus to get the combined authority message across. Picture ARCHANT

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Up to £39,000 a year on offer to a brace of PR specialists to help Mayor James Palmer deliver his combined authority message

Mayor James Palmer who is embarking on ambition projects like the new transport system for Cambridge 9right) is now looking for two PR gurus to get the combined authority message across. Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Nature reserve at Kings Dyke named UK’s ‘most bio-diverse’ following celebrity visit from BBC Springwatch presenter

The Kings Dyke Nature Reserve has been crowned the �most bio-diverse� out of 50 in the UK following a visit from the BBC�s Chris Packham. Picture: STEVE BAKER

OBITUARY: Family tribute to Claire Simpson, a director of Elgood’s Brewery, who died after short illness

Tributes to Claire Simspon, a director of Elgoods, who has died. For many years she has overseen work on the brewery gardens in Wisbech. Picture; ARCHANT

REVIEW: Shazam! delivers a giant dose of tongue in cheek super hero fun

Shazam! The lightest super hero movie form the DC Universe and a must see for the holidays.

Wisbech’s Stacey Cook wins first prize at British Showjumping Spring Championships in Buckinghamshire

Stacey Cook with her prize-winning horse Ninola at the British Showjumping Spring Championships in Buckinghamshire. Picture: HOOF PRINTS PHOTOS

Silent phone call system in Cambridgeshire to protect people afraid to talk after calling 999

Cambridgeshire Police launch a silent phone calls system using 999 then 55
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists