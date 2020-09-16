Gallery

Dad-of-three made redundant during lockdown spent time working on impressive Fenland photography portfolio

March dad-of-three David Kightly (inset) was made redundant during lockdown and used his time to work on his photography. Picture: David Kightly/@life_thru_daves_lens life_thru_daves_lens

A dad-of-three who was made redundant during the coronavirus lockdown used his free time to work on his wildlife and nature photography skills.

Picture: David Kightly/@life_thru_daves_lens

Single parent David Kightly from March was furloughed before eventually losing his job in August and decided to work on one of his hobbies.

Mr Kightly, who has lived in the Fenland town for 20 years, says he has “always enjoyed the views around the area” and has his own hotspots.

Picture: David Kightly/@life_thru_daves_lens

He said: “I spent my daily exercise allowance on walks and cycling, practising my photography hobby at all of my local surroundings.

“I have always enjoyed the views around the area, especially the fantastic sunset views Fenland has and I’ve only recently started to document them.”

Picture: David Kightly/@life_thru_daves_lens

Mr Kightly transfers his favourite snaps onto canvas and showcases them in his dining room; he has also launched a social media account to show off his work.

He added: “I particularly enjoy nature and landscape shooting at different times and climates.

Picture: David Kightly/@life_thru_daves_lens

“A couple of my local favourite areas are Gault wood and the Whitemoor/Rings End nature reserve in March.

“The ever-changing scenery from season to season and tranquil environment brings out the wildlife and a sense of inner wellbeing.”

Picture: David Kightly/@life_thru_daves_lens

Mr Kightly uses a Canon 50d camera – which he is still learning to use – to take his stunning snaps, as well as using his mobile phone.

He added: “I am slowly learning through the manual mode but also take lots random snaps on my iPhone when not at a specific location.

Picture: David Kightly/@life_thru_daves_lens

“One of my favourite modes and subjects to shoot is fungus and mushrooms in macro mode.

“The vast array of different species, all with different colours textures and shapes, in my eyes, make ideal subjects to shoot in the peaceful woodlands.”

Picture: David Kightly/@life_thru_daves_lens

To view more of David’s work, visit: www.instagram.com/life_thru_daves_lens/

Picture: David Kightly/@life_thru_daves_lens