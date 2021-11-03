Gallery
All the action of the 2021 Fenland Poet Laureate Awards
- Credit: IAN CARTER
The 2021 Fenland Poet Laureate Awards took place on Friday October 22 in March Town Hall.
MP Steve Barclay provided opening and closing remarks, emphasising the importance of poetry in the community.
As a means of expression, Steve said poetry can have a powerful impact, citing the poetry of WWI poet Wilfred Owen as an example of how the form can resonate so deeply.
After Steve had provided opening remarks, host Elisabeth Sennitt Clough introduced John Lyons the adjudicator.
Originally from Trinidad, John now lives in the Fens.
You may also want to watch:
The children’s prizes were presented first, with John awarding first place to Layla Gull, second place to Sarah Clough and third place to Jasmin Carter.
Before being sent to John, all entries were number-coded for anonymity.
In the adults’ competition, first place went to Kim Allen, second place to Hilary Parry and third place to Anne Clements.
Most Read
- 1 Church clashes with Knowles Transport over grain store
- 2 ‘We’re so tired and broken’ - rats make house their home
- 3 Tesco gym ‘significant' financial challenge to the Hudson
- 4 Police surprised by size of knife handed in
- 5 Integrated care hub opens at village hospital
- 6 Take a look inside this stunning £750,000 Georgian home hidden in the Fens
- 7 TV presenter Richard Madeley brands plans for 93-home estate as 'pretty stupid'
- 8 Halloween fundraiser raises over £1,000 for defibrillator charity
- 9 Shoplifter accused of £2,500 theft
- 10 Stonea underpass closure an option for Network Rail
The winner and 2021 Fenland Poet Laureate, Kim Allen, works in Wisbech for the NHS as a clinical psychiatrist.
After the interval, nine poets read their work from the Fenland Poetry Journal, a poetry and arts magazine edited by Elisabeth Sennitt Clough.
Also in attendance was Ray Jack, deputy mayor of March, and Tim Chapman, a teacher at Wisbech Grammar School, from where the children’s winning entries came.
Next year’s Fenland Poet Laureate Competition will open for entries in the New Year.
Keep an eye out on the Fenland Poet Laureate website for further information or email: fenlandpoetlaureateaward@gmail.com