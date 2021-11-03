News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
All the action of the 2021 Fenland Poet Laureate Awards

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:16 PM November 3, 2021
Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 winners

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 left to right John Lyons, Kim Allen (overall winner in adult section), Steve Barclay MP, Elizabeth Sennit- Clough, Hilary Parry (THIRrd place in adult section) and Sarah Clough (2nd Junior section)

The 2021 Fenland Poet Laureate Awards took place on Friday October 22 in March Town Hall.

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Sarah Clough

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Sarah Clough - Credit: IAN CARTER

MP Steve Barclay provided opening and closing remarks, emphasising the importance of poetry in the community.

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Mike Alderson

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Mike Alderson - Credit: IAN CARTER

As a means of expression, Steve said poetry can have a powerful impact, citing the poetry of WWI poet Wilfred Owen as an example of how the form can resonate so deeply.

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 - Credit: IAN CARTER

After Steve had provided opening remarks, host Elisabeth Sennitt Clough introduced John Lyons the adjudicator.

Originally from Trinidad, John now lives in the Fens.

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Alex Corrin-Tachibana

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Alex Corrin-Tachibana - Credit: IAN CARTER

The children’s prizes were presented first, with John awarding first place to Layla Gull, second place to Sarah Clough and third place to Jasmin Carter.

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Pete Green

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Pete Green - Credit: IAN CARTER

Before being sent to John, all entries were number-coded for anonymity.

In the adults’ competition, first place went to Kim Allen, second place to Hilary Parry and third place to Anne Clements.

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Will Birkin

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Will Birkin - Credit: IAN CARTER

The winner and 2021 Fenland Poet Laureate, Kim Allen, works in Wisbech for the NHS as a clinical psychiatrist.

After the interval, nine poets read their work from the Fenland Poetry Journal, a poetry and arts magazine edited by Elisabeth Sennitt Clough.

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Hilary Parry

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Hilary Parry - Credit: IAN CARTER



Also in attendance was Ray Jack, deputy mayor of March, and Tim Chapman, a teacher at Wisbech Grammar School, from where the children’s winning entries came.

Next year’s Fenland Poet Laureate Competition will open for entries in the New Year.

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Kim Allen

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Kim Allen - Credit: IAN CARTER

Keep an eye out on the Fenland Poet Laureate website for further information or email: fenlandpoetlaureateaward@gmail.com

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 - Credit: IAN CARTER

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Kris Spencer

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Kris Spencer - Credit: IAN CARTER

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Alison Binney

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 Alison Binney - Credit: IAN CARTER

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 - Credit: IAN CARTER

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 John Lyons and Sarah Clough

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 John Lyons and Sarah Clough - Credit: IAN CARTER

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 - Credit: IAN CARTER

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 John Lyons and Hilary Parry

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 John Lyons and Hilary Parry - Credit: IAN CARTER

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 John Lyons and Kim Allen

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 John Lyons and Kim Allen - Credit: IAN CARTER

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021: MP Steve Barclay

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021: MP Steve Barclay - Credit: IAN CARTER

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021: MP Steve Barclay

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021: MP Steve Barclay - Credit: IAN CARTER

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021 - Credit: IAN CARTER

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021: Elizabeth Sennit Clough

Fenland Poet Laureate 2021: Elizabeth Sennit Clough - Credit: IAN CARTER


March News

