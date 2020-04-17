Advanced search

Children get creative making colourful Easter hats for Fenland police’s fun competition

PUBLISHED: 13:09 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 17 April 2020

Police in Fenland held an Easter hat competition and there were 39 creative and colourful entries from children across the area. The winners received a chocolate egg as their prize. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

Children accross Fenland have been getting creative during lockdown after police set them a competition to create their own colourful Easter hats.

The competition received 39 entries from children across the area and the winners received a chocolate egg as their prize.

The eggs were delivered by police officers, who of course stuck to social distancing guidelines.

‪One of the winners, Millie, turned six-years-old yesterday (April 16), so whilst delivering her prize the officers sang her a little birthday song.

“Slightly later than planned, but well done to all of our Easter hat competition winners,” said police.

“It was lovely to meet you all, we hope you enjoy your chocolate eggs” said a police spokesman.

“Thank you to everyone who entered our Easter hat competition, we had some fantastic entries.

“Thank you Fenland, we’ve certainly got some creative children here!”

