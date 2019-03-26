Advanced search

Police use tracking technology to find stolen steam roller in Chatteris

26 March, 2019 - 12:39
This stolen road roller was located by police in Cambridgeshire on Monday, March 25 using tracking technology. Picture: TWITTER / CAMBS COPS

This stolen road roller was located by police in Cambridgeshire on Monday, March 25 using tracking technology. Picture: TWITTER / CAMBS COPS

Rural police officers in Cambridgeshire have successfully recovered a stolen steam roller with the help from state-of-the-art tracking technology.

Officers from the Rural Crime Action team say they used an anti-theft device by CanTrack to locate the missing road roller in a Chatteris field.

A spokesman for Cambs Cops said: “CanTrack met with officers at around 2pm and tacked the item to a field at the rear of Fenland WayTravellers Site, Chatteris.

“You shouldn’t have to, but tracking systems can help you get your stuff back and cut your insurance costs.

“The stolen road roller was recovered on Monday, March 25 by the RCAT with the assistance of CanTrack Global asset tracking.

“The item was recovered and returned back to owner. No arrests.”

CanTrack is a Milton Keynes-based tracking provider which boasts more than 1,400 recovered vehicles mounting to a value of £35 million.

