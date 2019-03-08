Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cambridgeshire County Council report reveals rise in casualties on Fenland's roads over last five years

PUBLISHED: 11:46 03 July 2019

The junction at the Sixteen Foot Bank with the B1093 between Manea and Wimblington is reported as one of Cambridgeshire's danger hotspots. Picture: ARCHANT

The junction at the Sixteen Foot Bank with the B1093 between Manea and Wimblington is reported as one of Cambridgeshire's danger hotspots. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Six people died on Fenland roads last year - the same number as the year before - but 2018 saw the highest total of those injured in five years.

Last year, Cambridgeshire County Council reported 356 casualties in the district, 28 more than the second-highest tally recorded in 2014.

The statistics feature in a report from the county council's highways and infrastructure committee, which will meet on July 9.

In the report, 1,532 casualties happened in Fenland between 2014 and 2018, the majority of these being slight injuries.

A quarter of all Fenland casualties within the previous five years involved the 16-25 age group, with young people remaining most at risk of being injured in a road traffic collision across the county.

Last year saw the highest number of serious and slight injuries in Fenland, rising to 63 and 287 respectively, whilst 479 casualties included people aged 17-29 from 2014 to 2018.

The number of fatalities in Fenland has remained the same for the previous two years, and across Cambridgeshire, there were 27 fatalities in 2018, its lowest total in five years.

However, the report reveals that 81 percent of fatal collisions in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough occur on rural roads, which the council says is "significantly above the national average, which is approximately 60 per cent".

There has been a 36 per cent reduction in the number of motorcycle casualties over the last five years, the second-lowest total being recorded in Fenland with 125.

The council has also released the latest monthly statistics for people killed or seriously injured on the county's roads by identifying 53 'collision cluster sites'.

The cluster criteria highlights six injury collisions or where three fatal or serious injury collisions have occurred within a 100m radius over the last three calendar years (2016-18).

In Fenland, three roads make the list, the Sixteen Foot Bank at the junction with the B1093 between Manea and Wimblington, which recorded a score of 27.

The road saw one serious collision, nine slight collisions and no fatalities.

The other roads were on the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn at the Gull Road junction and at the Cross Guns Road junction, both recording seven slight collisions.

TOP FIVE MOST DANGEROUS ROADS IN CAMBRIDGESHIRE

BARNWELL ROAD 60 METRES SOUTH OF JUNCTION WITH NEWMARKET ROAD

Council Risk Score: 32

No. of fatal collisions: 0

No. of serious collisions: 5

No. of slight collisions: 17

A1307 HILLS RD CAMBRIDGE

You may also want to watch:

Council Risk Score: 27

No. of fatal collisions: 0

No. of serious collisions: 1

No. of slight collisions: 24

LENSFIELD ROAD AT JUNCTION WITH

TRUMPINGTON STREET

Council Risk Score: 27

No. of fatal collisions: 0

No. of serious collisions: 2

N. of slight collisions: 21

CHERRY HINTON ROAD ROUNDABOUT WITH

MOWBRAY ROAD A1134

Council Risk Score: 24

No. of fatal collisions: 0

No. of serious collisions: 4

No. of slight collisions: 12

QUEENS ROAD JUNCTION WITH MADDINGLEY ROAD

Council Risk Score: 24

No. of fatal collisions: 0

No. of serious collisions: 4

No. of slight collisions: 12

Most Read

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead and others injured

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead. Picture; ARCHANT

Man, aged 53, who paid hundreds of pounds to people in foreign countries for indecent images of children is jailed for two years

Alan Bloy (pictured) paid hundreds of pounds to people in foreign countries for indecent images of children. Picture: CAMBS COPS / GOOGLE MAPS

Girl friend tells police of six month reign of terror that began with a slap and ended with boyfriend threatening her with a meat cleaver, court told

Samuel James, a court heard, was a control freak who ended up slapping his girl friend and later threatened her with a meat cleaver. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

#Throwback! 100 years of music and fashion celebrated at Fenland’s annual Chatteris Midsummer Festival

All the fun at the fair � hundreds lined the high street in Chatteris for the town�s annual midsummer festival. Picture: IAN CARTER

Boy, 5, ‘showed great courage’ after talking to teacher about how his abusive father beat him with a belt

The father of a five-year-old boy was arrested after his son told a teacher of being beaten by him with a belt. Picture; NSPCC

Most Read

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead and others injured

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead. Picture; ARCHANT

Man, aged 53, who paid hundreds of pounds to people in foreign countries for indecent images of children is jailed for two years

Alan Bloy (pictured) paid hundreds of pounds to people in foreign countries for indecent images of children. Picture: CAMBS COPS / GOOGLE MAPS

Girl friend tells police of six month reign of terror that began with a slap and ended with boyfriend threatening her with a meat cleaver, court told

Samuel James, a court heard, was a control freak who ended up slapping his girl friend and later threatened her with a meat cleaver. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

#Throwback! 100 years of music and fashion celebrated at Fenland’s annual Chatteris Midsummer Festival

All the fun at the fair � hundreds lined the high street in Chatteris for the town�s annual midsummer festival. Picture: IAN CARTER

Boy, 5, ‘showed great courage’ after talking to teacher about how his abusive father beat him with a belt

The father of a five-year-old boy was arrested after his son told a teacher of being beaten by him with a belt. Picture; NSPCC

Latest from the Cambs Times

Local tennis stalwart achieves national award for decades of dedication

Simon Grainger (centre) with his National Lifetime Achievement Award. Picture: FACEBOOK/MATTY GRAINGER

Restaurant hit with ‘situation’ that saw hygiene rating drop to one, inundated with messages of support

Worzals restaurant and grill at Walton Highway need have no fear after an 'incident' saw their food hygiene rating from West Norfolk Council drop to one. The restaurant explained what happened and customers, in their droves, have written to support them. Worzals is confident about the future. Picture; WORZALS

Fenland care home Swan House maintains ‘good’ rating from Quality Care Commission following successful inspection

Staff and residents at Swan House care home in Chatteris celebrating another ‘good’ rating from The Quality Care Commission. Picture: Supplied

Fenland Running Club secure impressive sub-hour times in Peterborough

Fenland Running Club members at the Abbey 10k event. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN/TOM RICHARDS

Cambridgeshire businesses join forces to prepare young people for the world of work

Businesses Cambridge Commodities and G’s will invest time and resources to support local schools and colleges with their careers education and with inspiring young people. Picture: THE CAREERS AND ENTERPRISE COMPANY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists