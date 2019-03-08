Cambridgeshire County Council report reveals rise in casualties on Fenland's roads over last five years

Six people died on Fenland roads last year - the same number as the year before - but 2018 saw the highest total of those injured in five years.

Last year, Cambridgeshire County Council reported 356 casualties in the district, 28 more than the second-highest tally recorded in 2014.

The statistics feature in a report from the county council's highways and infrastructure committee, which will meet on July 9.

In the report, 1,532 casualties happened in Fenland between 2014 and 2018, the majority of these being slight injuries.

A quarter of all Fenland casualties within the previous five years involved the 16-25 age group, with young people remaining most at risk of being injured in a road traffic collision across the county.

Last year saw the highest number of serious and slight injuries in Fenland, rising to 63 and 287 respectively, whilst 479 casualties included people aged 17-29 from 2014 to 2018.

The number of fatalities in Fenland has remained the same for the previous two years, and across Cambridgeshire, there were 27 fatalities in 2018, its lowest total in five years.

However, the report reveals that 81 percent of fatal collisions in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough occur on rural roads, which the council says is "significantly above the national average, which is approximately 60 per cent".

There has been a 36 per cent reduction in the number of motorcycle casualties over the last five years, the second-lowest total being recorded in Fenland with 125.

The council has also released the latest monthly statistics for people killed or seriously injured on the county's roads by identifying 53 'collision cluster sites'.

The cluster criteria highlights six injury collisions or where three fatal or serious injury collisions have occurred within a 100m radius over the last three calendar years (2016-18).

In Fenland, three roads make the list, the Sixteen Foot Bank at the junction with the B1093 between Manea and Wimblington, which recorded a score of 27.

The road saw one serious collision, nine slight collisions and no fatalities.

The other roads were on the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn at the Gull Road junction and at the Cross Guns Road junction, both recording seven slight collisions.

TOP FIVE MOST DANGEROUS ROADS IN CAMBRIDGESHIRE

BARNWELL ROAD 60 METRES SOUTH OF JUNCTION WITH NEWMARKET ROAD

Council Risk Score: 32

No. of fatal collisions: 0

No. of serious collisions: 5

No. of slight collisions: 17

A1307 HILLS RD CAMBRIDGE

Council Risk Score: 27

No. of fatal collisions: 0

No. of serious collisions: 1

No. of slight collisions: 24

LENSFIELD ROAD AT JUNCTION WITH

TRUMPINGTON STREET

Council Risk Score: 27

No. of fatal collisions: 0

No. of serious collisions: 2

N. of slight collisions: 21

CHERRY HINTON ROAD ROUNDABOUT WITH

MOWBRAY ROAD A1134

Council Risk Score: 24

No. of fatal collisions: 0

No. of serious collisions: 4

No. of slight collisions: 12

QUEENS ROAD JUNCTION WITH MADDINGLEY ROAD

Council Risk Score: 24

No. of fatal collisions: 0

No. of serious collisions: 4

No. of slight collisions: 12