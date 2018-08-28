From Fenland to Florida for marathon runner Michelle at Disney World

Michelle Brett, from Warboys, finished first in a time of three hours 26 minutes and was the fastest British female in the Walt Disney World Marathon.

The 35-year-old made the brave decision to jet off to Orlando by herself to take on the challenge.

It comes as Michelle, who is a runner in the March Park Run, has taken part in the London Marathon eight times and has run around 15 marathons around the world.

While taking part in the marathon, Michelle had the chance to take in the awe-inspiring sights of the Magic Kingdom.

“It was such a great experience I loved it,” she said.

“It was quite a daunting task to take on by myself and it was over 26 miles starting at 5.30am.

“To be able to see all the Magic Kingdom lit up at that time was amazing and really inspirational.

“I mainly went for the fun of it as I’ve tried really hard for other marathons but this one I just wanted to enjoy as a lot of people there just wanted to enjoy the Disney atmosphere too.

“I’m ready to get back into training for the London Marathon in April now.”

Michelle has also taken part in marathons in Boston, Budapest and Berlin as well as running with her home team the Ramsey Road Runners.

In the meantime, Michelle will be returning to her day job of a hairdresser and make up artist.

One of her clients in particular has played a main role in cheering her on from back home in the Fens.

Audrey Hindle, who has her hair done my Michelle, alerted the Cambs Times to her marathon success.

“I’m very proud of her as she has gained a championship start, she has done marvellously well,” she said.

Michelle added: “Everyone has been really supportive of me and Audrey has been cheering me on – it’s lovely.”

The marathon took place on January 13.