Valentine’s Day runners cross the finish line at the same time

Fenland Runners before they compete in the Stamford Valentine's 30K. Picture: FENLAND RUNNERS Archant

A couple stuck together for better or worse during a Valentine’s Day run by crossing the finish line at the same time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Runners Chris and Gilly Anderson stayed by each others side and both completed the course in 3:51:02.

The pair were among 11 Fenland Runners in the 26th Stamford Striders St Valentines 30K event.

A total of 750 entrants began and ended the gruelling race at the Stamford Welland Academy.

Melissa Milham, of the club, said: “This is a pleasant and scenic, rural and undulating course.

“The route takes you out to Little Castleton, after which you run a loop, taking you towards Careby and through the villages of Pickworth and Great Castle, before returning back via Little Castleton once again and finally finishing with a loop of the school field.

“This is recognised as a very tough course. They say if you can run Stamford you can run a marathon!

“Lewis Saunders stormed home with an outstanding time of 1:58:42, fist Fenland lady Nicky Jennings did herself proud in 2:30:50.”

Full results: Lewis Saunders 1:58:41, Andre Pittock 2:22:43, Steve Bennington 2:25:24, Rod Sinnott 2:27:17, John Shaw 2:28:13, Nicky Jennings 2:30:50, Ann Trett 2:35:22, Jay Gilbert 2:39:50, Lucy Hicks 3:34:32, Chris and Gilly Anderson 3:51:02