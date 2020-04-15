Students given one less worry during coronavirus pandemic thanks to Fenland school’s ‘meals on wheels’ service

Students and families have been given one less thing to worry about during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a Fenland school.

Manea Community Primary School has delivered lunches to vulnerable students as part of their ‘school meals on wheels’ service, with staff picking up meals each day and delivering them to children in the local area.

Staff then place the lunches at the door before moving back a safe distance for the families to gather their meals whilst greeting them on the doorstep.

The service aims to provide families with much-needed interaction, as well as a nutritious meal.

Nicky Froggatt, headteacher at Manea Community Primary School, said: “I’m really proud that I, and my senior leaders Frankie Lenton and Emma Revell, have been able to keep providing lunches to our children who are in receipt of free school meals.

“It’s lovely to be able to say hello to the children and their families, and to let them know that although the school is closed to the majority of children, we’re still here to support them.”

