Registered sex offender, 55, in court charged with making indecent child images

PUBLISHED: 12:46 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 26 October 2020

Registered sex offender Mark Enefer from March will appear in court today charged with making indecent images of a child and breaching conditions placed upon him. Picture: Archant/File

Credit: Martyn Moore

A registered sex offender from the Fens will appear in court today, charged with making indecent images of a child and breaching a court order.

Mark Enefer from March was arrested on Saturday morning (October 24) by Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Public Protection Unit.

A police spokesperson said: “He has since been charged with making indecent images of a child and two counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, namely deleting internet history from electronic devices.”

The 55-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October 26).

