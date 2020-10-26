Registered sex offender, 55, in court charged with making indecent child images
PUBLISHED: 12:46 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 26 October 2020
Credit: Martyn Moore
A registered sex offender from the Fens will appear in court today, charged with making indecent images of a child and breaching a court order.
Mark Enefer from March was arrested on Saturday morning (October 24) by Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Public Protection Unit.
A police spokesperson said: “He has since been charged with making indecent images of a child and two counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, namely deleting internet history from electronic devices.”
The 55-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October 26).
