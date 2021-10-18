Janice launches Slimming World group after losing over two stone
- Credit: Janice Goult
A Fenland woman who has described her journey with weight loss as a "continuous yo-yo" says she has finally stopped bouncing as she prepares to launch her own Slimming World group.
From school right through to her working life, Janice Goult felt she could eat whatever she wanted and it would not have any effect on her body.
“My weight just ballooned,” she said.
“I would buy lovely clothes and say to myself ‘I’ll diet into those’ but all they did was keep my wardrobe company!
"I just felt awful about myself, lethargic, depressed and didn’t do much, except working long hours.
You may also want to watch:
“I was physically unfit and didn’t do any exercise even though I had equipment and DVDs to use.”
Janice has been lucky enough to go on numerous holidays with her husband, Paul, but says the pictures never showed this as she was the one hid behind the camera constantly judging herself.
Most Read
- 1 'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash
- 2 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire
- 3 Over 100 modern slavery victims rescued in Cambridgeshire
- 4 Dramatic pictures catch harvester on fire in 4am blaze
- 5 Work to improve A47 between March and Peterborough begins
- 6 Man jailed for historic sexual abuse 'convinced child victims it was normal behaviour'
- 7 Envar deny responsibility for county's fly invasion
- 8 Paramedics warn of 'tents in car parks' amid mental health crisis
- 9 Granddaughter launches bid to help others thanks to football legend
- 10 Butcher Ron to hang up his hat after 64 years
She's been on numerous diets over the years but many didn't fit into her life, meaning she then put the weight back on again.
Janice was faced with a busy job, but also a cancer scare and an operation.
This is when joining a Slimming World group really helped Janice get through.
“I had a great outlook and renewed vigour to achieve. It was not easy but planning a variety of food and thinking smarter has meant I’ve got my life back,” she said.
“The group has become part of my family and our consultant was great.
“When you walk through the door the happiness is there as everyone has been in your shoes – they don’t judge because they understand.
Janice has now lost over two stone and says most of all “I have me back”.
She goes on regular walks with her friend Kelly, who has been an “awesome support”.
“Reaching Mam Tor in the Peak District was a great achievement in September with Paul and friends,” she said.
“Paul’s been my rock. He’s always there for me.”
Janice’s first Slimming World group meeting as a consultant will be on Thursday October 28 at Leverington Sports & Social Club.
“Come and be part of this awesome family and let me help you lose those extra pounds,” said Janice.
“Come and get the great feeling I do, no more yo-yoing for me, just a healthier and happier life, and a future.”