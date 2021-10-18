Published: 10:30 AM October 18, 2021 Updated: 10:31 AM October 18, 2021

Janice Goult (pictured) has lost over two stone through Slimming World and is now launching her own group in Leverington on October 28. Left shows Janice before her weight loss journey and right shows Janice after her weight loss. - Credit: Janice Goult

A Fenland woman who has described her journey with weight loss as a "continuous yo-yo" says she has finally stopped bouncing as she prepares to launch her own Slimming World group.

From school right through to her working life, Janice Goult felt she could eat whatever she wanted and it would not have any effect on her body.

“My weight just ballooned,” she said.

“I would buy lovely clothes and say to myself ‘I’ll diet into those’ but all they did was keep my wardrobe company!

"I just felt awful about myself, lethargic, depressed and didn’t do much, except working long hours.

“I was physically unfit and didn’t do any exercise even though I had equipment and DVDs to use.”

Janice Goult (pictured) after losing over two stone through Slimming World. - Credit: Janice Goult

Janice Goult (pictured) before she lost two stone through Slimming World. - Credit: Janice Goult

Janice has been lucky enough to go on numerous holidays with her husband, Paul, but says the pictures never showed this as she was the one hid behind the camera constantly judging herself.

She's been on numerous diets over the years but many didn't fit into her life, meaning she then put the weight back on again.

Janice was faced with a busy job, but also a cancer scare and an operation.

This is when joining a Slimming World group really helped Janice get through.

“I had a great outlook and renewed vigour to achieve. It was not easy but planning a variety of food and thinking smarter has meant I’ve got my life back,” she said.

“The group has become part of my family and our consultant was great.

“When you walk through the door the happiness is there as everyone has been in your shoes – they don’t judge because they understand.

Janice has now lost over two stone and says most of all “I have me back”.

Janice Goult (pictured) at Mam Tor in the Peak District. This was a big achievement for Janice. - Credit: Janice Goult

Janice Goult (R) with her husband Paul. - Credit: Janice Goult

She goes on regular walks with her friend Kelly, who has been an “awesome support”.

“Reaching Mam Tor in the Peak District was a great achievement in September with Paul and friends,” she said.

“Paul’s been my rock. He’s always there for me.”

Janice’s first Slimming World group meeting as a consultant will be on Thursday October 28 at Leverington Sports & Social Club.

“Come and be part of this awesome family and let me help you lose those extra pounds,” said Janice.

“Come and get the great feeling I do, no more yo-yoing for me, just a healthier and happier life, and a future.”