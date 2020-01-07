Fenland clubs and residents raise over £3,000 in memory of junior footballer Kaleb

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9's, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS Archant

Thousands of pounds have been raised to help fund the funeral of a junior footballer from the Fens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A GoFundMe fundraising page was organised by March Park Rangers after player Kaleb Ablett died on December 30 following a short illness.

The initial target was £3,000 since the page was launched last weekend, but now that total has been surpassed.

You may also want to watch:

Sports clubs and Fen residents have come together to help Kaleb's family, including mayor Cllr Rob Skoulding, The Pet Shop in March and March Town FC, who held a minute's silence at their league fixture on Saturday.

After the match, Lindsey Galley, of March Park Rangers posted on Facebook: "Overwhelmed by your generosity today March Town FC. Your support with your donation and minute silence will mean so much to Kaleb's family as it does to us his football family."

In a club statement, Paul Galley, under 9s manager at March Park Rangers, said: "We will make it our aim to ensure that Kaleb will be remembered within the wider football community as this is something that gives his mum, Claire, his sisters, and the family, some comfort at this devastating time."

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/zrnz6-in-loving-memory-of-kaleb-ablett?fbclid=IwAR2LdLCxP963aTaJItrs7vXT-67v821_IbJQiy-T51MK3uf80Wu6vILZI6o.

On Sunday, the Hares announced that club president Ray Bennett has died.

Bennett, who was 81, was involved with the club for over 50 years including as a player, manager, secretary and treasurer.









