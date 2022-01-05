‘Progress is good’ - Fenland stations project close to completion
- Credit: Facebook / Steve Barclay
The Fenland stations regeneration project, a £9.5 million package of funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) is close to completion.
The project involves an upgrade to March station including the redesign of platform one with a new ticket office, waiting area, toilets and shop.
A car park extension is also ‘on track’.
Similarly, the improvements at Manea station to create a new 100-space car park are also in their final stages.
Steve Barclay MP visited both sites a few months ago.
He said: “It’s good to hear that the project is close to completion in March and Manea.
“These upgrades will make a big difference for visitors and commuters.”
He added: “Investment in our transport infrastructure is vital and I will continue to push for more funding on projects like this in the constituency.”
Work at both stations is due to be completed within the first couple of months of 2022.