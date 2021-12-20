News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Organiser hails 'phenomenal' record-breaking tractor run

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:13 PM December 20, 2021
Updated: 12:38 PM December 20, 2021
Fenland Farmers tractor run Christmas 2021

A record number of tractors turned out for Fenland Farmers' Christmas convoy. - Credit: Ian Carter

A record number of tractors steamed through Fenland villages as families and friends once again turned out for this year’s charity run. 

At least 68 tractors rallied through Benwick, Doddington and Wimblington on Sunday to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital. 

Tim Taylor, one of the organisers of the tractor run, said: “It is phenomenal how quickly it’s grown, and the turnout was also phenomenal, too.” 

Mr Taylor said the pre-Christmas tractor run, organised by Fenland Farmers and led by Santa himself, was the largest one since launching the idea last year during the first Covid-19 lockdown

He has also got TV presenter and farmer Gareth Wyn Jones on board as an ambassador to help grow the tractor run’s profile. 

Mr Taylor added: “It’s something we’re doing every year and one day, I think we will get to 200 tractors on the road in the next two to three years.” 

“It will only get bigger.” 

The next tractor run is scheduled for May 22, 2022 in aid of Magpas Air Ambulance. 

