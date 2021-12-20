Gallery
Organiser hails 'phenomenal' record-breaking tractor run
- Credit: Ian Carter
A record number of tractors steamed through Fenland villages as families and friends once again turned out for this year’s charity run.
At least 68 tractors rallied through Benwick, Doddington and Wimblington on Sunday to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Tim Taylor, one of the organisers of the tractor run, said: “It is phenomenal how quickly it’s grown, and the turnout was also phenomenal, too.”
Mr Taylor said the pre-Christmas tractor run, organised by Fenland Farmers and led by Santa himself, was the largest one since launching the idea last year during the first Covid-19 lockdown.
He has also got TV presenter and farmer Gareth Wyn Jones on board as an ambassador to help grow the tractor run’s profile.
Mr Taylor added: “It’s something we’re doing every year and one day, I think we will get to 200 tractors on the road in the next two to three years.”
“It will only get bigger.”
The next tractor run is scheduled for May 22, 2022 in aid of Magpas Air Ambulance.
Most Read
- 1 Police officer seriously injured after late night crash
- 2 Family remembers man who was 'life and soul of every party'
- 3 Attempted murder arrest after three men stabbed at village pub
- 4 Over 250 people stopped for suspected drink driving in town
- 5 Organiser hails 'phenomenal' record-breaking tractor run
- 6 Owner left in fear after fatal dog attack in street
- 7 Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire
- 8 ATM found in the back of pick-up truck in Upwood after theft in Warboys
- 9 Paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting child
- 10 £2,000 raised to support victims of pub stabbing