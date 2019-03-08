Trades union council members from Fenland take part in annual rally

Trade unionists from Fenland took their banners to an annual rally at the weekend.

The Wisbech, March & District Trades Union Council joined the Burston Strike School near Diss.

The school was founded after much-loved teachers Annie and Tom Higdon were unfairly sacked in 1914.

Children walked out in protest then marched round the village, a march which every year is commemorated by hundreds of people.

Villagers stood by their children and as the story of Burston spread, supporters around the world set up a new school so that education could continue.

The strike became the longest-running in British history lasting until 1939 and today the school building is a monument and museum.

The unionists were also at this year's St George's Day Fayre in March handing out purple ribbons.

The ribbons, marking the international symbol of workers memorial which remembers those killed or injured at work, were given to around two people to wear at the town celebration.