Advanced search

Trades union council members from Fenland take part in annual rally

PUBLISHED: 15:36 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 04 September 2019

Trade unionists from Fenland took their banners to an annual rally at the weekend. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

Trade unionists from Fenland took their banners to an annual rally at the weekend. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

Archant

Trade unionists from Fenland took their banners to an annual rally at the weekend.

Trade unionists from Fenland took their banners to an annual rally at the weekend. Picture: NICK WILLIAMSTrade unionists from Fenland took their banners to an annual rally at the weekend. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

The Wisbech, March & District Trades Union Council joined the Burston Strike School near Diss.

The school was founded after much-loved teachers Annie and Tom Higdon were unfairly sacked in 1914.

Children walked out in protest then marched round the village, a march which every year is commemorated by hundreds of people.

You may also want to watch:

Villagers stood by their children and as the story of Burston spread, supporters around the world set up a new school so that education could continue.

The strike became the longest-running in British history lasting until 1939 and today the school building is a monument and museum.

The unionists were also at this year's St George's Day Fayre in March handing out purple ribbons.

The ribbons, marking the international symbol of workers memorial which remembers those killed or injured at work, were given to around two people to wear at the town celebration.

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Thank goodness! Games console destined for PTSD sufferers is given back after being accidentally thrown away in March tip

Debbie Diablo-Smith (pictured) accidentally threw her Nintendo Wii games console in the tip with some household rubbish. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Chaos! Emergency services dispatched as van ploughs through traffic lights on High Street and St Peters Road junction in March

The scene on High Street, March on Wednesday morning (September 4) where a van ploughed through the traffic lights. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Thank goodness! Games console destined for PTSD sufferers is given back after being accidentally thrown away in March tip

Debbie Diablo-Smith (pictured) accidentally threw her Nintendo Wii games console in the tip with some household rubbish. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Chaos! Emergency services dispatched as van ploughs through traffic lights on High Street and St Peters Road junction in March

The scene on High Street, March on Wednesday morning (September 4) where a van ploughed through the traffic lights. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Council to consider conduct complaint about ‘lying hypocrite’ ‘scum’ and ’Stanley knifing their body into slithers’ on councillor’s Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.

Chatteris care home hold Australian day for resident who ventured down under

It was a special day at The Gables for one of their residents, Eileen Jenkins, as the home celebrated the Australian Wattle Day. Picture: LORNA JONES

TENNIS: Chatteris club members of all ages enjoy sun-kissed Rickwood Cup Mixed Doubles Tournament

Members of the Chatteris Tennis Club at the Rickwood Cup Mixed Doubles Tournament. Picture: Supplied / Club

Trades union council members from Fenland take part in annual rally

Trade unionists from Fenland took their banners to an annual rally at the weekend. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists