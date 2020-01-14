Fenland Twinning Association call for more members as part of New Year drive

The Fenland Twinning Association outside Fenland Hall in March. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

Fenland residents are being encouraged to take up twinning as part of a drive to strengthen links with other international countries.

The Fenland Twinning Association wants to recruit more members, including for a visit to Germany and association chairman Roger Coulthurst has said families who like to travel are also welcome.

Roger said: "We are looking forward to a twinning visit to Stadt Nettetal in Germany at the end of August.

"We have been invited to join them as they celebrate their 50th year as a region and would like more members, including families, to come along."

The group has established a link with Australia through occasional exchange visits and regular correspondence.

Roger added: "These visits are great fun and have established many close and lasting friendships over the years."

A tea party and an annual meeting will take place at Fenland Hall on County Road, March at 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 22 and everyone is welcome.

For more information, email association secretary Deborah Sterry at fenlandtwinning1@gmail.com.