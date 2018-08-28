Advanced search

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 16:07 24 January 2019

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Archant

Danielle Brown, 25, from Fenland, and Steven Colloton, 39, from Peterborough, both of no fixed addresses, were arrested following a warrant in Wisbech last week.

Brown has been charged with two counts of robbery, attempted robbery, dwelling burglary and theft, and fraud.

Colloton has since been charged with 14 offences; two counts of robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of dwelling burglary and theft, dwelling burglary with intent to steal, three counts of possession of an imitation firearm, fraud, two counts of driving without insurance and two counts of driving while disqualified.

Both have been remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on February 18.

