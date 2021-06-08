News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Yarn-bombers hit the Fens for centenary year

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:13 PM June 8, 2021   
Fenland yarn-bombers WI centenary

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Supplied/Muriel Johns

From clock towers to bridges, keen knitters have taken to Fenland’s streets to mark a hundredth birthday. 

That birthday is of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women’s Institutes (WI), which celebrates its centenary on June 11, and some of its members have marked the occasion with a dose of yarn-bombing. 

Group chairman Beryl Brooks said: “It was around Christmas and my daughter found some photos of yarn-bombing in Devon and I thought our WI members could do this as it will keep them connected and focussed.” 

Doddington Clock Tower WI centenary

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Supplied

Doddington Methodist Church WI centenary

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell, as well as tables (pictured), have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Supplied

Members of the Doddington branch have created an afternoon tea outside the village clock tower, while the Welle WI has decorated the bridge near St Peter’s Church in Upwell. 

The federation, which boasts around 800 members across 29 branches, has already received positive feedback since yarn-bombing began yesterday (Monday) and will last for two weeks.

Doddington Clock Tower WI centenary

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Supplied

Doddington Clock Tower WI centenary

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

“People are asking ‘when are you starting?’, so we are getting the message out there,” Beryl said. 

“The aim is to promote the WI and give an idea of what sort of things we do, and that we are not just about jam and Jerusalem.” 

St Peter's Church bridge Upwell WI centenary

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Muriel Johns

St Peter's Church bridge Upwell WI centenary

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Muriel Johns

Most Read

  1. 1 £2,500 raised for funeral of 'lovely' Angela
  2. 2 Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'
  3. 3 Fake police officers 'door knocking' in Fenland town
  1. 4 Flytippers target same Fenland road two days in a row
  2. 5 Police describe as 'shocking' actions of banned driver
  3. 6 Town is blooming and ready for summer thanks to volunteers
  4. 7 Suspected drink/drug driver crashes into couple's home
  5. 8 E-scooter riders stopped as police crackdown on their illegal use
  6. 9 Table tennis club 'bitterly disappointed' to leave seven-year home
  7. 10 Woman dies after crash between van and car

To join the Isle of Ely WI or for more details, email ioefwi@outlook.com.  

People
Doddington News
West Norfolk News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Infamous March pub George's is on the market for £300,000. 

Video

‘In need of refurbishment’: Take a look inside derelict George’s pub

Ben Jolley & Harry Rutter

person
The massive warehouse on Manea Road, Wimblington, built by Knowles that is in breach of planning permission.  

Fenland District Council | Exclusive

Knowles' builds warehouse bigger than agreed as enforcement begins

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Man hospitalised after assault at a house in North Street, March.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man taken to hospital after being assaulted

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Doddington Vaccination Centre has offered reassurance over concerns raised about the-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. 

Coronavirus

Vaccination centre cancels clinic

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus