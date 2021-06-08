Published: 4:13 PM June 8, 2021

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Supplied/Muriel Johns

From clock towers to bridges, keen knitters have taken to Fenland’s streets to mark a hundredth birthday.

That birthday is of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women’s Institutes (WI), which celebrates its centenary on June 11, and some of its members have marked the occasion with a dose of yarn-bombing.

Group chairman Beryl Brooks said: “It was around Christmas and my daughter found some photos of yarn-bombing in Devon and I thought our WI members could do this as it will keep them connected and focussed.”

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Supplied

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell, as well as tables (pictured), have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Supplied

Members of the Doddington branch have created an afternoon tea outside the village clock tower, while the Welle WI has decorated the bridge near St Peter’s Church in Upwell.

The federation, which boasts around 800 members across 29 branches, has already received positive feedback since yarn-bombing began yesterday (Monday) and will last for two weeks.

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Supplied

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

“People are asking ‘when are you starting?’, so we are getting the message out there,” Beryl said.

“The aim is to promote the WI and give an idea of what sort of things we do, and that we are not just about jam and Jerusalem.”

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Muriel Johns

Doddington Clock Tower and the bridge near St Peter's Church in Upwell have been decorated to mark 100 years of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women's Institutes. - Credit: Muriel Johns

To join the Isle of Ely WI or for more details, email ioefwi@outlook.com.