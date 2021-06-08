Yarn-bombers hit the Fens for centenary year
- Credit: Supplied/Muriel Johns
From clock towers to bridges, keen knitters have taken to Fenland’s streets to mark a hundredth birthday.
That birthday is of the Isle of Ely Federation of Women’s Institutes (WI), which celebrates its centenary on June 11, and some of its members have marked the occasion with a dose of yarn-bombing.
Group chairman Beryl Brooks said: “It was around Christmas and my daughter found some photos of yarn-bombing in Devon and I thought our WI members could do this as it will keep them connected and focussed.”
Members of the Doddington branch have created an afternoon tea outside the village clock tower, while the Welle WI has decorated the bridge near St Peter’s Church in Upwell.
The federation, which boasts around 800 members across 29 branches, has already received positive feedback since yarn-bombing began yesterday (Monday) and will last for two weeks.
You may also want to watch:
“People are asking ‘when are you starting?’, so we are getting the message out there,” Beryl said.
“The aim is to promote the WI and give an idea of what sort of things we do, and that we are not just about jam and Jerusalem.”
Most Read
- 1 £2,500 raised for funeral of 'lovely' Angela
- 2 Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'
- 3 Fake police officers 'door knocking' in Fenland town
- 4 Flytippers target same Fenland road two days in a row
- 5 Police describe as 'shocking' actions of banned driver
- 6 Town is blooming and ready for summer thanks to volunteers
- 7 Suspected drink/drug driver crashes into couple's home
- 8 E-scooter riders stopped as police crackdown on their illegal use
- 9 Table tennis club 'bitterly disappointed' to leave seven-year home
- 10 Woman dies after crash between van and car
To join the Isle of Ely WI or for more details, email ioefwi@outlook.com.