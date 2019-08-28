Fen youngster Liam Garcia, aged 12, becomes Chatteris Tennis Club's youngest ever player to join Men's League in 110 year history

A young tennis player from the Fens has become one of the youngest ever to compete in the region's Men's League.

Liam Garcia (pictured) has become Chatteris Tennis Club’s youngest ever members to join the Men’s League. Picture: Supplied / Club Liam Garcia (pictured) has become Chatteris Tennis Club’s youngest ever members to join the Men’s League. Picture: Supplied / Club

Liam Garcia of Chatteris Tennis Club has joined the league at just 12-years-old, the youngest player to join in the club's 110-year history.

Liam was invited by team captain Matt Sizer to play in their away match against St Neots Men's C Team in the HPT League.

A club spokesman said: "It's proving to be quite an exceptional year for Liam.

"Earlier this year, he won both the club's Junior Tournament and the 'Venue Stage' of the Road to Wimbledon Tournament for 11 to 14-year-old boys.

"The latter he won for the second year in a row, qualifying him to compete in the County Championships Stage against boys two years his senior.

"Liam has now been invited to take part in both the club's Rickwood Cup Mixed Doubles Tournament later this month and in the Men's Doubles Tournament in September."

