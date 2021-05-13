Radio station seals the deal for 'perfect partnership'
A radio station hopes its latest supporter will help continue the progress it has made in the last 12 months.
Kellyvision will become the principal sponsor of Fenland Youth Radio based in Whittlesey, which first hit the airwaves last September, for the next year.
Kelley Shipp, founder and director of Kellyvision, said, “We recognise the strides that Fenland Youth Radio has made in just 12 months.
“We see this as a perfect partnership for us to be backing young people producing great content for the whole community.”
The electrical appliance firm has pledged to support Fenland Youth Radio’s tribute to Eurovision on May 15 between 7-9pm, where presenters Rob and Julie Windle will play some of the competition’s top tunes from the last 60 years.
Kellyvision will also support the Whittlesey primary schools writing challenge in partnership with children’s author James Nicol.
David Carr, station manager at Fenland Youth Radio, said: “To have an established company as a major supporter will enable us to continue onwards and upwards.
“It is going to be an exciting 12 months with some great initiatives in the pipeline.”
Children are asked to enter a piece of work, such as a short story or poem, of up to 500 words, where the winning piece will feature in a future edition of Discovering Magazines.
Closing date for entries is Wednesday, June 30. To enter, email hello@fenlandyouthradio.com.