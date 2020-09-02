Advanced search

Gallery

New radio station for youngsters hits the Fenland airwaves after successful trial run

PUBLISHED: 11:51 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 02 September 2020

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Archant

A new radio station – run by youngsters for youngsters – has launched and hit the Fenland airwaves following a successful trial run.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Fenland Youth Radio launched on Tuesday, September 1 at their Peel House studio in Whittlesey, joined by The Voice Kids UK star George Elliott.

The 11-year-old from Peterborough – who was joint runner up on the hit-TV show – posed for photos with presenters and station owner Pino Soccio.

Mr Soccio said: “We’ve got some amazing youngsters that have come today, we’ve got people here from seven years to 57 years.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

“Fenland Youth Radio is powered by young people.

“We want to give the skills to not just being on air but actually running a virtual business for themselves.

“We want to teach them about business, from finance and talking to the community, while going out and creating amazing opportunities – not just for the youth but for the community.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

“Young Technicians started here in Whittlesey and it’s now expanded across 13 establishments across Fenland area and Cambridgeshire.”

After testing the water with shows on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, a fuller programme of shows is hitting the community and further afield.

Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr David Mason officially launched the new station with young George Elliott before the first new show went out.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert WindleFenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Ray Bisby also attended the launch event as some of the station’s equipment was bought through his Youth and Community Fund.

In the first live interview, well-known auctioneer Laurence Seaton was in the hot seat as he revealed all about his life and work story.

Young people may be in front or behind the microphone, but the station is also supported by a couple of older hands who mentor and steer the ship in the right direction.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

The youngest behind the microphone on the September launch say was Lily, aged seven, who helped kick off the with 10-year-old Emilee.

Mr Soccio added: “And just like that... our launch day is over! Thank you so much to everyone who attended our launch and hosted the first show.

“Another massive thank you to everyone at home that has stuck with us making the launch so successful.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

“We have had an outstanding response from everyone that has messaged us in today and for that we are so grateful.

“From next week, we will have several shows, most of which you have heard at the launch, starting from next week, schedule to be released soon, check our website for an early look!

“Don’t forget that Fenland Youth Radio is a youth led radio station based at Peel House in the heart of Whittlesey for the community and we want to hear your voice.”

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

For more information or to tune in, visit: www.fenlandyouthradio.com

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Half a mile from the office of MP Steve Barclay - who urged people to start working again from their offices - the ‘stay home, save lives’ signs remain in place

MP Steve Barclay believes that people should start working again from their offices; less than half a mile from his constituency office and on the road into March signs remain: “Is your journey essential? Stay at home. Save Lives!” Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY/STEVE BARCLAY

Woman falls from third-floor of house in Wisbech

A woman was taken to hospital after falling from the third floor of Wisbech property. Picture; IAN CARTER

Health care charity members report people in Fenland fearful of going out because people taking Covid-19 less seriously than they should

Healthwatch members asked: For those of you living in Fenland what is the general feeling at the moment when you are out and about? The reaction from some was that people still concerned about going out. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Half a mile from the office of MP Steve Barclay - who urged people to start working again from their offices - the ‘stay home, save lives’ signs remain in place

MP Steve Barclay believes that people should start working again from their offices; less than half a mile from his constituency office and on the road into March signs remain: “Is your journey essential? Stay at home. Save Lives!” Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY/STEVE BARCLAY

Woman falls from third-floor of house in Wisbech

A woman was taken to hospital after falling from the third floor of Wisbech property. Picture; IAN CARTER

Health care charity members report people in Fenland fearful of going out because people taking Covid-19 less seriously than they should

Healthwatch members asked: For those of you living in Fenland what is the general feeling at the moment when you are out and about? The reaction from some was that people still concerned about going out. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Latest from the Cambs Times

In Pictures: Social distancing and drop in numbers meant Truckfest 2020 could still go ahead

Peterborough Truckfest 2020, better late than never. Picture: Terry Harris.

Discover hidden nature in March as heritage open days go digital

March’s Heritage Open Days are going digital from September 11 to 20 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: MARCH HISTORY SOCIETY

Cambs NHS patients are first to benefit from new ‘life-changing’ cystic fibrosis treatment

Royal Papworth Hospital patients will be amongst the first to benefit from a new cystic fibrosis treatment. Picture: Archant/File

Council leader defends sale of abandoned sewage works site for £8,000 despite bid by new owners to build on it

Abandoned garages at a former sewage works site in Murrow were sold at auction off an asking price of £8,000. FDC leader Chris Boden insists they are not suitable for a building plot and denied ratepayers had been 'short changed'. Picture; HARRY RUTTER/FDC

New radio station for youngsters hits the Fenland airwaves after successful trial run

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle