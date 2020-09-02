Gallery

New radio station for youngsters hits the Fenland airwaves after successful trial run

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Archant

A new radio station – run by youngsters for youngsters – has launched and hit the Fenland airwaves following a successful trial run.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Fenland Youth Radio launched on Tuesday, September 1 at their Peel House studio in Whittlesey, joined by The Voice Kids UK star George Elliott.

The 11-year-old from Peterborough – who was joint runner up on the hit-TV show – posed for photos with presenters and station owner Pino Soccio.

Mr Soccio said: “We’ve got some amazing youngsters that have come today, we’ve got people here from seven years to 57 years.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

“Fenland Youth Radio is powered by young people.

“We want to give the skills to not just being on air but actually running a virtual business for themselves.

“We want to teach them about business, from finance and talking to the community, while going out and creating amazing opportunities – not just for the youth but for the community.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

“Young Technicians started here in Whittlesey and it’s now expanded across 13 establishments across Fenland area and Cambridgeshire.”

After testing the water with shows on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, a fuller programme of shows is hitting the community and further afield.

Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr David Mason officially launched the new station with young George Elliott before the first new show went out.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Ray Bisby also attended the launch event as some of the station’s equipment was bought through his Youth and Community Fund.

In the first live interview, well-known auctioneer Laurence Seaton was in the hot seat as he revealed all about his life and work story.

Young people may be in front or behind the microphone, but the station is also supported by a couple of older hands who mentor and steer the ship in the right direction.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

The youngest behind the microphone on the September launch say was Lily, aged seven, who helped kick off the with 10-year-old Emilee.

Mr Soccio added: “And just like that... our launch day is over! Thank you so much to everyone who attended our launch and hosted the first show.

“Another massive thank you to everyone at home that has stuck with us making the launch so successful.

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

“We have had an outstanding response from everyone that has messaged us in today and for that we are so grateful.

“From next week, we will have several shows, most of which you have heard at the launch, starting from next week, schedule to be released soon, check our website for an early look!

“Don’t forget that Fenland Youth Radio is a youth led radio station based at Peel House in the heart of Whittlesey for the community and we want to hear your voice.”

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

For more information or to tune in, visit: www.fenlandyouthradio.com

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle

Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle Fenland Youth Radio has launched in the Fens and will be broadcasted from Peel House in Whittlesey. Pictures from the launch on September 1. Picture: Robert Windle